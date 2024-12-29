New Year 2025: Prominent Nigerian Pastor Releases Prophetic Message, Says "This is The Time"
- Pastor David Ogbueli of Dominion City Global has said 2025 "will be tough for the normal people"
- In a New Year prophecy seen by Legit.ng, Pastor Ogbueli asserted that God has a different programme for His people
- The cleric stated that praise, worship, and gratitude would be some of the major keys to the days ahead
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro and religious affairs.
Ikeja, Lagos state - Pastor David Ogbueli, president of Dominion City Global, has released a prophetic message for 2025.
In a video on his official YouTube page, seen by Legit.ng, Pastor Ogbueli warned his followers against "joining the natural men in murmuring and complaining".
2025: 'Year of the church' - Pastor Ogbueli
The preacher said that in 2025, many Christians would experience "a lot of divine interventions". The video of the 'prophetic message' was published online on Saturday, December 28, 2024.
He said:
"I was brought into a heavy company of angels and I was given certain information about what is going on now. Ladies and gentlemen, the year that is coming is the year of the church and the Lord said I should also tell you, it is also the year of the believer. That is, your season has come."
Pastor Ogbueli added:
"Don't be confused by what is happening in your country or what is going on in the world, this is the greatest season of the church. This is the time that scripture says 'for the creation waits with eager longing for the revealing of the sons of God'.
"It is during pain that you write great songs. It is during austerity that you get the greatest revelation, it is not during prosperity. It is during hardship that we learn the most important lessons of our lives."
Watch the full video below:
Read more on New Year 2025:
- Prophet Tomi predicts famine on Nigeria's horizon and farmers weeping, shares prophecy about 2025
- “2025 will be worse", Primate Ayodele drops prediction on economy, asks Tinubu to sack Buhari’s appointee
- Prophet Arayomi shares 2025 prophecy as he speaks on 'God's revelation'
New Year 2025: Prophet Adams releases prophecies
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Godiya Audu Adams asked people to be prudent in their spending because '2025 is not going to be funny'.
Ahead of the New Year, Prophet Adams said it would be hard for the masses to see one cup of rice.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.