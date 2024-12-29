Pastor David Ogbueli of Dominion City Global has said 2025 "will be tough for the normal people"

In a New Year prophecy seen by Legit.ng, Pastor Ogbueli asserted that God has a different programme for His people

The cleric stated that praise, worship, and gratitude would be some of the major keys to the days ahead

Ikeja, Lagos state - Pastor David Ogbueli, president of Dominion City Global, has released a prophetic message for 2025.

In a video on his official YouTube page, seen by Legit.ng, Pastor Ogbueli warned his followers against "joining the natural men in murmuring and complaining".

2025: 'Year of the church' - Pastor Ogbueli

The preacher said that in 2025, many Christians would experience "a lot of divine interventions". The video of the 'prophetic message' was published online on Saturday, December 28, 2024.

He said:

"I was brought into a heavy company of angels and I was given certain information about what is going on now. Ladies and gentlemen, the year that is coming is the year of the church and the Lord said I should also tell you, it is also the year of the believer. That is, your season has come."

Pastor Ogbueli added:

"Don't be confused by what is happening in your country or what is going on in the world, this is the greatest season of the church. This is the time that scripture says 'for the creation waits with eager longing for the revealing of the sons of God'.

"It is during pain that you write great songs. It is during austerity that you get the greatest revelation, it is not during prosperity. It is during hardship that we learn the most important lessons of our lives."

