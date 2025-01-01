Pastor Enoch Adeboye of RCCG prophesied that 2025 would be a landmark year filled with breakthroughs and divine assistance

He warned that mockers who refuse to repent may face dire consequences, while some towns and villages will experience victory

Adeboye assured believers that they would witness the rewards of serving God before the year ends

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has described 2025 as a “landmark year” that will leave a lasting impression on the lives of many.

The revered cleric shared his annual prophecies during the church’s New Year service, offering a blend of hope, caution, and divine admonitions.

Adeboye makes glamorous prophecies

Pastor Adeboye stated that 2025 would be a year that “nobody would ever forget,” suggesting significant events on both personal and global scales.

He prophesied that long-awaited breakthroughs and victories would finally materialize. “The day someone has been waiting for will arrive this year,” he declared.

He also emphasized that the “wind” of change that began in the previous year would intensify in 2025, with a shift from reliance on earthly helpers to divine assistance.

“Earthly helpers would be replaced by heavenly helpers this year,” Adeboye said, underscoring his message of faith and dependence on God.

Adeboye sounds warning in New Year

However, the prophecy also carried a warning. Pastor Adeboye noted that mockers and critics of God’s work would become “louder and more aggressive” in the coming year.

He added that, unfortunately, many who refuse to repent might not survive 2025.

“It’s unfortunate because God does not want the death of a sinner, but for them to repent,” he said.

The prophecy included a message of triumph for some communities. “Daddy says some towns and villages would shout ‘victory at last,’” he proclaimed, suggesting collective successes for certain areas.

