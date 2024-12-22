Prophet Godiya Audu Adams, president of Intimacy Network International, has asked Nigerians to brace up for a tough 2025

In a video, Prophet Adams said "it would be hard" for people to boast of cash and good meals

Legit.ng reports that beyond the excitement and celebrations that greet every New Year, purported prophetic proclamations by clerics have become a permanent feature of the season

Lafia, Nasarawa state - A cleric based in northcentral Nigeria, Prophet Godiya Audu Adams, has asked people to be prudent in their spending because “next year (2025) is not going to be funny”.

In a video posted on his official Facebook page recently, Prophet Adams projected that 2025 will be tough for the ruling administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ahead of the New Year, Prophet Adams said:

“In the month of February 2025, it would be hard for you to see one cup of rice. So, in case you want to live a flamboyant life, less spending. One cup of garri for you to see next year is a war. And the thing is going to start from February. In that month, I see people eating from hand to mouth.

“The year ahead of us is going to be a year of stagnation in every form, but people in God can never be in stagnant realms. There is going to be serious hardship.”

The Nasarawa-based preacher continued:

“Let there be savings. And don’t save too much money in the bank because for you to see cash, it would be hard.

“The government is doing well, but they want to extract cash from people. Any transaction you make, they are deducting N50, and also banks are collecting their own. So federal government, they want to collect money from you. Federal government, they are collecting money in another style. So I want to advise you, make sure you reserve.

“It is a global pandemic, but Nigeria own, it is going to be serious.”

2025: Clash within government prophesied

Furthermore, Pastor Adams predicted a clash between top members of the ruling government.

He said:

“Next year, you are going to see government. They are going to be under serious argument, serious fight, both the senate president, both presidency, governmernt of the state, they are going to clash. In our nation, even Tinubu is going to come under strong tension.”

