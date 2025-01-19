Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Idiroko, Ogun state - A 54-year-old prophet, Yomi Adetula, has been shot dead by gunmen inside a Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) in Idiroko, Ipokia local government Area of Ogun state.

The gunmen stormed the church and opened fire during the service around 10:30am on Sunday, January 19.

The gunmen stormed the church and opened fire during the service Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The tragic incident happened at the CCC Eagle Parish along Baggage Road, Odo Eran, Idiroko, Daily Trust reports.

It was gathered that the gunmen numbering three shot at Adetula and mangled his head with an axe.

The state Police public relations officer, Omolola Odutola, in a statement on Sunday afternoon, said:

“Police officers raced to the scene and saw Yomi Adetula, ‘M’, aged 54 years lifeless in the pool of blood which stained his white celestial garment lying face up.

“On careful observation, his body was riddled with bullets and his head was not speared… to ensure the victim was really dead, it was mangled with axe."

Odutola said three gunmen stormed the church with a long double barrel gun aimed at the prophet. She explained that the gunmen shot at their target and the deceased fell.

“On police inquiry, information further gathered that three men came into the church, brought out long double barrel gun aimed at their target and fire a shot that brought the deceased down,”

The police spokesperson disclosed that the corpse had been deposited at the General Hospital Morgue, Ilaro.

She announced that the police has commence investigation following the tragic incident and have begun moves to arrest the suspects who fled into the border area.

“Normalcy has been restored while possible clue will be revealed in the coming days as investigation has been launched into the very sad occurrence,”

Legit.ng reported that gunmen suspected to be kidnappers killed Apostle Ranti Ige-Daniel, a Lagos-based clergyman, on December 30 in Isanlu, Yagba East, Kogi State.

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants opened fire on Ige-Daniel’s vehicle, killing him instantly and abducting three others.

Rev. Dr. Francis Iselowo and family sources confirmed the tragedy, with Iselowo condemning the act and describing the violence as "dastardly".

Gunmen kill general overseer, resident pastor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that general overseer of a church, Apostle Elisha Asuquo and another pastor, Aniekan Ibanga, were killed by gunmen in Akwa Ibom state.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the church premises on a motorcycle during a Parish meeting over the weekend.

A community leader, Bishop John Jeremiah Kpongkpong, said he informed the police about the tragic incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng