In his message, Apostle Selman highlighted five lines from the Bible and asked Christians to "meditate" on them

Legit.ng reports that over the years, it has become a tradition for Nigerian pastors to engage in the annual ritual of releasing prophecies for the New Year

FCT, Abuja - Apostle Joshua Selman of Koinonia Global, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, said 2025 would be 'the days of God's power' for Christians.

Legit.ng reports that in a message shared on his church's official X (formerly Twitter) handle, @koinoniaeni, Apostle Selman urged Christians to meditate on five Bible lines he listed. He encouraged them to pray the scriptural lines into their lives.

2025 prophetic message by Apostle Selman

The cleric also stated that as people step into the New Year, they should be determined to see the word of God work in and through them.

The Kaduna-born preacher's message reads in full:

"Precious saints, The Lord Almighty has declared the year 2025 to be for us "THE DAYS OF HIS POWER", according to His Word thus:

“Thine, O LORD, is the greatness, and the power, and the glory, and the victory, and the majesty: for all that is in the heaven and in the earth is thine; thine is the kingdom, O LORD, and thou art exalted as head above all.”

1 Chronicles 29:11 (KJV)

“I have made the earth, the men, and the beasts that are upon the face of the earth by My great power and by My outstretched arm, and I give it to whomever it seems right and suitable to Me.”

Jeremiah 27:5 (AMPC)

“Come and see the works of God: He is terrible in His doing toward the children of men. He turned the sea into dry land: they went through the flood on foot: there did we rejoice in Him. He ruleth by His power for ever; His eyes behold the nations: let not the rebellious exalt themselves. Selah.”

Psalm 66:5-7 (KJV)

“And my language and my message were not set forth in persuasive (enticing and plausible) words of wisdom, but they were in demonstration of the [Holy] Spirit and power [a proof by the Spirit and power of God, operating on me and stirring in the minds of my hearers the most holy emotions and thus persuading them], so that your faith might not rest in the wisdom of men (human philosophy), but in the power of God.”

1 Corinthians 2:4-5 (AMPC)

“The eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that ye may know what is the hope of His calling, and what the riches of the glory of His inheritance in the saints, and what is the exceeding greatness of His power to us-ward who believe, according to the working of His mighty power. Ephesians 1:18-19 (KJV)."

