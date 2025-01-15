Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Uke, Nasarawa state - Amnesty International on Wednesday, January 15, condemned the horrific killing of 24-year-old Salome Eleojo Adaidu, by a supposed gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi.

In a statement shared on its verified X (formerly Twitter) page, the international human rights non-governmental organisation alleged that femicide is a big problem in Nigeria that authorities need to seriously tackle.

Legit.ng recalls that Ajayi was arrested in Nasarawa after he was allegedly caught with the severed head of Adaidu in a polythene bag. Embattled Ajayi had called Adaidu his girlfriend.

The incident occurred on Sunday, January 12, in Agwan Sarki, Orozo, near the federal capital territory (FCT).

However, Esther Adaidu, Salome’s sister, denied that her sister was in a relationship with Ajayi, arguing that it was the first time she had seen him.

The remains of Salome were buried on Monday night, January 13.

Until her life was cut short in a tragic circumstance, Salome was a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), serving at Nicon Insurance in Abuja.

The graduate of Library and Information Science from Kogi State University had left her family members at home saying she was going to visit a friend. But her pictures went viral after Ajayi was arrested with a human head which was dripping blood.

Amnesty International’s statement reads in full:

“The slaughter of 24-year-old Salome Adaidu, by gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi, once again, highlights the urgent need for the Nigerian authorities to effectively address femicide:

“There are no two sides to these brutal atrocities targeting women. In almost all recent cases of femicide in #Nigeria, the authorities do not rigorously pursue all lines of inquiry, and their failure further endangers women’s human rights to life and physical safety.

“Slow pace of investigation and prosecution of recent femicide cases across Nigeria is worrying and must be addressed effectively. We urge the security agencies to develop and establish femicide investigation expertise and units.”

