The family of Salome Eleojo Adaidu, who was allegedly killed by a gospel singer, Timileyin Ajayi, has opened up on the purported relationship between the two individuals

According to viral reports, Salome was Timileyin's purported girlfriend, however, her family has said that it was untrue

Salome's family disclosed that they were initially informed their the slain lady had an accident in Uke, Nasarawa state

Uke, Nasarawa state - The family of Salome Adaidu, the young woman allegedly murdered and dismembered by self-proclaimed gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi, has denied any prior knowledge of the suspect.

The lady's family dismissed claims that Ajayi was in a romantic relationship with their daughter.

On Tuesday, January 14, Nigerian Tribune cited a report by a media platform which said slain Salome's family asserted that the victim was not the murder suspect's girlfriend.

Recall the suspect, Ajayi, was apprehended by churchgoers on Sunday, January 12, in Orozo, a community bordering the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja, and Nasarawa state after he was found carrying a polybag containing the severed head of Salome.

Caleb Umaru, the church’s Bible Study teacher and general secretary, explained that a member had noticed Ajayi acting suspiciously near a river. Umaru said the member alerted others when Ajayi threw the polybag into the river, which was later retrieved and found to contain his purported girlfriend’s severed head.

But it has now emerged that the Adaidu family has disowned Ajayi.

Patience Adaidu, the deceased’s elder sister, said:

"In my family, we’ve never seen that guy before. We don’t know him.

“He claimed he had known my sister for a year, but we have never heard his name or seen him in our lives.”

Patience narrated that Salome left home on Saturday, January 11, to visit a friend named Maxwell. The next day, the family was informed she had been involved in an accident in Uke, only to discover upon arrival that her death was the result of a brutal murder.

Patience recounted:

“Someone carried her away and killed her. They cut her body into pieces: her head, hands, legs, even her toes. It was horrifying."

Speaking on how Ajayi was apprehended, Patience said:

“The bike man stopped and raised the alarm. The man tried to offer N100 million to avoid being reported, but the police took him into custody."

Timileyin: Salome's family not confident in police

Furthermore, the family expressed concerns about the police’s alleged lack of transparency and the potential transfer of the case.

Patience bemoaned:

“The officers at the Orozo police station are not giving us any information.

“I’ve heard from others that some of my sister’s body parts were buried elsewhere, but the police didn’t inform us. We have to exhume her remains and give her a proper burial.

"The case hasn’t been transferred to Abuja headquarters. It feels like it’s moving backward. We just want justice. Let the suspect be interrogated properly, and let the police tell us what happened.

“We deserve to know the truth about what happened to her.”

Timileyin Ajayi's old motivational video surfaces

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an old video of Timileyin Ajayi, the man who allegedly killed his lover, had surfaced online after he was arrested by the police.

The man had been accused of killing his lover, with the severed head of his lover found in a nylon.

In the old clip, he was saying that there were no village people and that his fans should not be stopped by any power.

