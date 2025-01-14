Emotional reactions have trailed the last post Salome Adaidu made on Facebook as people flocked to her profile following her demise

Salome is a young Nigerian graduate who gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi allegedly murdered

The gospel singer was caught on January 12 with the severed head of Salome and arrested in Nasarawa State

Following the shocking murder of Salome Adaidu, many people took to her Facebook wall to express sadness and mourn the young lady.

Gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi was caught with the severed head of Salome in a black nylon on January 12.

Salome Adaidu was allegedly murdered by Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, a gospel singer. Photo Credit: Salome Adaidu, Charles Arinze Nwabude

While people demand justice for Salome, Legit.ng observed that her last Facebook post on February 25, 2024, received massive reactions.

Salome had posted pictures of herself on that day with the caption:

"Be beautiful always ❣️.

"#HappySundaybeautiful people."

Comments of mourning and condolences have now overshadowed the heartwarming reactions that Salome's last post had received when she was alive.

Reactions trail Salome Adaidu's demise

Nana Muhammed said:

"Chaiiii god what a painful death."

Faith A Mark said:

"So painful 🥲."

Valiant David Ugbedeojo Onoja said:

"It's well rest in peace Salome."

Author Jimmy said:

"So you're gone forever Rip my lovely sister."

Isaiah Andrew said:

"Omor this is too much na, see as am crying as if I know her in person 💔😭. May God comfort your family in this difficult time and I pray you also find rest in paradise 🙏. This one hurts different 😭😭😭."

Jonathan Haruna said:

"So sad😢😭.

"May her soul rest in perfect peace with the Lord Jesus Christ 😭😭😭."

Jollang John said:

"To the salomys family and friends.. accept my condolences."

Patricia Yadoo Ande said:

"What a painful way to die.

"Timileyin Ajayi you and your generation will never know peace how can you do this to a human being."

Mabus Bassey said:

"Good girls got bad guys.

"Not funny at all.

"Barbaric act.

"I hope justice will be served. God failed to protect her."

Shovic Doyle said:

"This still feels like a dream. How can someone celebrate new year and the next thing her head being separated from her body."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had posted the audio and lyrics of a song that the embattled gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi released in 2020.

Things people don't know about Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man based in the United Kingdom had shared things many people might not know about gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi.

In a post on Facebook, the man said he knew Ajayi years back and described him as someone who wanted more from life but was not lucky. He added that the gospel singer was a church chorister. The man stated the name of the popular church Ajayi used to attend before he left.

"The story of Timi is one that really breaks my heart. Apart from the fact that I knew him from his days at Christ Embassy Umuahia and Abuja church choir, he was someone who wanted more from life but always finds himself at the wrong side of his strategies..." his post read in part.

