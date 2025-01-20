Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - A 5-year-old girl, Amina Abdullahi, has lost her life in fire incident that occurred at 16 Ottawa Street, Efab metropolis Estate, Karsana, Abuja.

It was gathered that the tragic incident happened on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, destroying property worth millions of naira.

Fire Service said the incident would have been averted if the estate management hadn’t rejected fire alert system. Photo credit: Fedfireng

Source: UGC

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service said the girl lost her live because Abuja estate management rejected fire alert system, Vanguard reports.

The acting director of the FCT Fire Service, Adebayo Zacchaeus, the estate management hadn’t previously rejected the installation of a vital Fire Emergency Monitoring Gateway device in the estate.

Zacchaeus said the unfortunate the incident would have been averted if the fire alert system was available.

“We attempted to install the fire router on December 10, 2024, but the estate management refused to allow us to proceed. This tragic incident could have been avoided had they allowed the installation,”

He urged other estates to comply with safety measures that could prevent such disasters.

The device commonly referred to as a fire router was mandated by a 2022 National Assembly Resolution as part of a broader effort to enhance fire safety across the nation's capital.

The device connects buildings to a central monitoring system, allowing for real-time detection of fire incidents and faster emergency responses.

Legit.ng also reported that a 41-year-old man identified simply as Abdulfatai lost his life in an early morning inferno in his friend’s house at Ile Alaparun Isale, Alore, Ilorin, in Kwara state.

Abdulfatai decided to spend the night after visiting his friend on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

It was gathered that the victim tried to escape through the window protector when the fire caught up with him with intense smoke which rendered him unconscious.

Read more stories on fire incidents:

Deadly fire attack claims lives of fashion designer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that suspected arson attack in Lagos left a 22-year-old fashion designer, Eniola Oduse, and her two young children dead, while her husband Kehinde battles for his life.

The fire, which started early Tuesday morning, was reportedly set by unidentified individuals who poured petrol around their home in the Ita Marun community of Ibeju Lekki.

Family members believe the attack may be linked to ongoing land disputes in the area.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng