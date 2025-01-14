A Nigerian man went in search of songs by Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, the gospel singer alleged to have decapitated his girlfriend

Okorie Uguru said he went in search of songs belonging to Ajayi, and he found one of them and listened to it on YouTube

Okorie lamented that despite the gospel song and Ajayi's knowledge of the word of God, he still committed the alleged crime

A Nigerian man has discovered a song sung by the gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi, who was alleged to have murdered his girlfriend.

The man, Okorie Uguru, said he deliberately searched for Timileyin's songs and found one on YouTube.

Timileyin Ajayi was alleged to have killed his girlfriend. Photo credit: YouTube/Timi Ajayi and Instagram/Ijeoma Daisy

Okorie noted that the song he found on Timileyin's YouTube channel was titled 'God of the Earth.' .

He stated that he listened to the song and even quoted parts of the lyrics in his Facebook post.

Okorie said he found it troubling that despite the knowledge the alleged killer had, he still committed the crime.

Okorie said:

"I searched and found the songs of the alleged killer, Timilehin Ajayi on YouTube. Among his songs are 'God of the Earth.' He sang:

"You're God of the earth. There is no one like you. I just want the world to know. You're God of the earth." A slow tempo sonorous song that tells people of God's might. Despite all this knowledge, he is alleged to have callously killed his girlfriend for money. May God have mercy!"

Reactions as man finds Timileyin Ajayi's song

Dupe Olaoye-Osinkolu said:

"The gospel songs must have been planned as future alibi."

Sola Ojewusi said:

"I learnt he later abandoned Christianity and became a so called free thinker."

Olusegun Koiki said:

"Religion is a scam in Nigeria."

Sola Fasure said:

"I learnt he fell out of the faith and became a freethinker."

Onyekachi Atuloma Loveday said:

"Chai!. Na here I see that the gift of God is without repentance true true."

@Ralph Egbu said:

"Deceptive souls everywhere. God save your people."

Enwerem Chukwuka said:

"When you are taught that God will forgive you 99 times, all sins are the same, no sin is beyond pardon, it's very easy to be evil. What a man believes define what he can do."

Alloysius Etim-legend Lumi said:

"The Love of money is the root of all evil. The problem with this generation is that the spirit of the age has entered into them. A lot of young people are just carried away by the flashy life they see on social media. So sad."

Victor Ovedhe said:

"Hiding under religion to commit evil is the worst aspect of religiosity.... I detest religion, I prefer Godliness."

