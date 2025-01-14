The Nasarawa state police have identified the young lady brutally murdered by gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

The police identified Eliojo Salomey, a 24-year-old National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, as the victim allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Timileyin

The command's spokesperson, Nansel Ramhan, narrated how Timileyin was caught while attempting to transport Salomey's severed head on a commercial motorcycle in Nasarawa state

The Nigerian police have revealed the identity of a lady brutally killed by her boyfriend, identified as a gospel singer identified as Timileyin Ajayi, in Nasarawa state.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, was apprehended by church members, and the gruesome images quickly spread across social media.

The singer had been accused of killing his alleged girlfriend and separating her body.

Police: Eliojo Salomey, the deceased lady, was a serving corper

The Nasarawa state police command, in a message sent to The ICIR on Monday, January 13, identified the victim as Eliojo Salomey, a 24-year-old serving National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) member based in Mararaba, a community near Abuja.

The command's spokesperson, Nansel Ramhan, disclosed to the press that the unfortunate incident happened on Sunday evening, January 12, 2025.

According to Ramhan, Ajayi who lives in the Pablana area, sas caught around Angwan Bako near the Kaja Estate in the New Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State when conveying the severed head of Salomey to an undisclosed destination on a commercial motorcycle, popularly known as ‘okada’.

The police spokesperson added that the police commissioner in the state had ordered an investigation into the matter.

“They raced to the scene and rescued the suspect from being lynched. The suspect was then taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. A follow-up investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at the suspect’s residence, where the remains of the lady who was later identified as Eliojo Salomey, 24 years old of Yanyan, FCT, Abuja, and a serving Corp member, were recovered,” he stated.

Family friend shares how Eliojo Salomey was killed

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady who claimed to know the family of the deceased lady allegedly killed by a gospel singer has spoken up about the incident.

In her post, she dismissed the viral speculations that the lady was the girlfriend of the gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, before her painful death.

According to her, the deceased was not a spoilt child, but she was abducted by the gospel singer and killed in a sorrowful manner.

