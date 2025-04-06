Manchester United are reportedly in the race to sign reigning CAF Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, this summer

The Nigerian international recently provided an assist for fellow countryman Victor Osimhen in their 2-0 victory over Rwanda last month

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini publicly criticised the former Everton player, calling him the "worst penalty taker ever

Manchester United are eager to sign Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman.

The Red Devils currently sit in 13th position in the Premier League standings following their defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Ruben Amorim's side plans to make changes across multiple positions, with Lookman fitting into their plans.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in bringing Ademola Lookman to Old Trafford this summer.

Man United table €51m bid for Lookman

Manchester United are eager to sign Ademola Lookman, submitting an ambitious €51 million offer.

According to FootballinNigeria, Atalanta are demanding around €60 million for the Nigerian international, whose contract runs until 2026.

The club is looking to replace Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in their attacking options, as both players' futures are uncertain.

Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool are also vying for the UEFA Europa League winner, while Italian giant Juventus has shown strong interest.

However, Lookman’s preference for a Premier League return could give Manchester United the edge in the race per caughtoffisde.

The Atalanta star has netted 18 goals across all competitions in the 2024/25 Serie A season, according to Transfermarkt.

Since joining Atalanta from RE Leipzig, the 27-year-old has steadily established himself as one of the best wingers per GivemeSport.

Manchester United have tabled €51m for the signature of Ademola Lookman ahead of this summer.

Lookman and Gaspirini's clash

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini labelled Ademola Lookman as one of the worse penalty-takers after he missed a spot kick against Club Brugge in a UEFA Champions League match.

The Italian coach expressed his frustration with Lookman’s decision to take the penalty, despite the presence of designated spot-kick takers on the field, talkSPORT reports.

Gasperini further criticised Lookman’s execution of the penalty and stylishly blamed the reigning CAF Men’s Player of the Year for Atalanta’s exit.

The Italian came under fire for his harsh criticism of Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman, with growing calls for him to issue a public apology.

Busari wants Lookman at Manchester United

Nigerian journalist Niyi Busari believes Ademola Lookman could transform Manchester United's fortunes if the club signs him this summer.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Busari stated that the Atalanta star’s performances could spark greater interest in African players from the "Red Devils". He said:

“Ademola Lookman is currently the biggest player in Africa and one of the best wingers in Europe. If you look at Manchester United's current squad, you'll see that most of their wingers are average players.

“We all know that Manchester United hasn't been keen on African players, but Lookman’s performances could change the club's approach.

“He is familiar with English football, so adapting to Manchester United's style wouldn’t be difficult for him.”

Liverpool target Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool have set their sights on signing Nigeria winger Ademola Lookman from Italian side Atalanta this summer.

The Reds are opting for the CAF Player of the Year due to his relatively cheap value of 60 million euros in the transfer market.

Liverpool was linked to Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, reportedly valued at around 200 million euros. The Bundesliga outfit is also interested in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, who is valued at around 80 million euros.

