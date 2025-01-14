A man who served as a church chorister with gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi years ago has broken his silence on the alleged killing of Salome Adaidu

The man said the gospel singer tried to defraud him and other choristers, prompting him to make a report

The youth shared what happened next after the gospel singer was reported to the church's choir leader

A young man, Peter Alex, has reacted to gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi's alleged killing of his girlfriend, Salome Adaidu.

Commenting on Charles Arinze Nwabude's account of the gospel singer on Facebook, Peter revealed that he and Ajayi were choir members of the same church in 2016.

Peter Alex, a chorister with gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi years ago, accuses him of scam. Photo Credit: Peter Alex, Charles Arinze Nwabude

Source: Facebook

Ex-choir member's account of Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

Peter said they both served in the choir department of Christ Embassy church in Umuahia, adding that Ajayi tried to defraud him and other choir members.

Peter said he reported Ajayi to the choir leader and that the gospel singer stopped coming to church afterwards. He admitted that Ajayi was gifted and expressed shock that he was trending this way.

Peter wrote:

"You knew him too? We were in CEC Umuahia Church 1 Choir in 2016. He tried to scam me and other choristers. I sensed it and reported him to Mummy B (our choir leader).

"That was how he stopped coming to church and we didn't hear from Timi again. Years later he's trending for a very bad reason. Wetin dey pain me pass be say, Timi is gifted but I just don't understand how he derailed. I'm sincerely shocked."

Reactions trail gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi's story

Ifeoma Uchenna Ofozoba said:

"Another person posted how he scammed and zoned her, sonething is really wrong."

Joy said:

"When u refuse and reject the fleshly desires of ur heart, the end is always ugly! For everything in the world—the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life—comes not from the Father but from the world.

"1stt John 2 vs 16."

Daluchukwu Dalu said:

"The bible says, "If they leave, they were never with us". I know people who join CE because "They want to advance their music career"... Is that a reason to join a church or serve God?

"You can't come to church for selfish reasons, you will never learn anything or grow, because no matter what they teach, your eyes are ears are only seeking that thing you set your mind on. And the moment they don't get it, they leave."

Nengi 'Debo' Tolofari said:

"Any Christian who doesn't listen to God's Word will definitely find himself in the path of destruction. Someone who was in Church and a leader (Chorister) for that matter. In Christ Embassy, the Choir is one activity department that Pastor Chris does not joke with. He bombards them with God's Word and gives them instructions on how to walk in theIr office as Choristers.

"If this guy had paid attention to what he had been taught over the years... if only... he wouldn't be in this mess. Fame? Money? Smh. May God help him.

"I feel so sad for the innocent girl who paid the ultimate price."

In a related story, a man had posted the audio and lyrics of a song that embattled gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi had released in 2020.

Man who knew Oluwatimileyin Ajayi speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UK-based man had shared things people did not know about gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi.

While expressing sadness about the murder development, the man said he knew Ajayi years back and named the church he once attended.

He narrated how Ajayi quit the church he attended then and became an atheist, only to return to the fold.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng