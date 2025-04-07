Nigerian content creator Taaooma has again amused her fans with a new post she shared on social media

Recall that the TikTok girlies started a fake BBL trend recently that has gone viral with both you and new trying it

Skit maker Taaooma has also shared a video of her version and spiced it up using the South African accent

Nigerians could not get enough of content creator Mariam Apaokagi, also known as Taaooma following her recent social media post.

The new mum hopped on the viral BBL trends which started on TikTok, and shared her version on her official Instagram page.

The actress told her fans that many assume that she's South African because of her perfect body shape.

Taaooma's employed the South African accent to describe herself and can express their excitement about it. Many commended her for swishing between characters effortlessly.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Taaooma's hilarious content

Read some reactions below:

@honeytubby:

"The accent , you are pure talent 😍😍😍😍 and the body was semi perfect till you showed us the back , you for no turn 😂😂😂😂😂."

@mizloveth1 said:

"To think I have an horrible and sad night. You just made my day, I'll be coming here to watch this throughout today 😂."

@ruth.w_84 said:

"E be like say you go need to add more litres of water oo because the equation never balance 😂😂."

@mgee_hairplace said:

"She sounds so much like them😂😂😂."

@tooblakk__adekunle__adeduro said:

"You went under the SWORD ⚔️ instead 😂😂."

@walesmorqan_ said:

"The southy accent tho."

@hymole_ said:

"The god that did yours should avoid my babe abeg 😂."

@presgirla_foods said:

"The God I serve cannot give you one hip up and one down🤦‍♀️Which god abeg."

@oluwa.seunhoye said:

"Film the cap. Film the hips. Film am well well. Film the hips again. Cut the camera😂😂😂😂."

@akinsetehidee said:

"That background voice is the reason behind the bad backside 😂😂😂."

@yourpagebooster said:

"Perfectly shaped body 😂 but you really nail the accent 😍."

Taaooma effortlessly switches between 4 characters

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Taaooma demonstrated her remarkable versatility by seamlessly transitioning between four distinct characters.

The skit highlights Taaooma’s ability to embody diverse Nigerian personalities without apparent effort, as used in her skits.

Fans express amazement and amusement at Taaooma’s skill, frequently citing her portrayal of Quadri as a standout.

