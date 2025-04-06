A Nigerian lady has shared her heartwarming WhatsApp conversation with her biological mother after opening up to her

According to the lady, she informed her mum about the man she fell in love with and also sent photos of them together

Her mother's reaction in the WhatsApp conversation left her in tears, and she shared the voice note on the TikTok app

A WhatsApp chat between a Nigerian lady and her mother has captured the hearts of many online.

The lady, who shared the conversation on TikTok, disclosed that her mother's reaction to her new relationship left her emotional.

Lady tells mum about her love interest

The TikTok user, @ellie_nail_hub, shared a voice note of her WhatsApp conversation with her mother, where she opened up about the man she'd fallen in love with, even sending photos of them together.

Her mother's response brought tears to her eyes as she took the time to encourage her and make her feel comfortable with her decision.

In the chat, the lady's mother showed acceptance and support for her daughter's relationship.

She said:

"Hello my beloved daughter. I have seen everything that you sent for me. I promise not to judge you. I'm only here to advise you so that tomorrow you will be a happy person. Like all what we have discussed so far, just work on them. Stay matured, stay safe and behave well. I love you my princess.

"I'm happy today for exposing yourself to me. I'm a happy mother. I am now relaxed. I now know who my daughter is. I now know her left and her right and I am happy to share as mother and child and I promise to be there for you all the rest of your life. I love you my princess. Keep telling your mother things. Don't hide anything from me so that you will receive blessing. I am happy that you really understand all about me.

"I only want you to be a good girl. I want you to be a good child and to be responsible not because of anything, but because I love you. I care for you. I don't want you to cry. I don't want to see tears in your eyes."

While sharing the chat online, the lady stated that she teared up while listening to her mother's words.

"POV: You told your mom about the man you're smitten with and sent her photos of you and him together. While listening, I teared up. I didn't expect that," she said.

Reactions as lady shares experience with mum

Many TikTok users praised the mother's understanding nature, with some even expressing envy over the loving exchange.

The conversation sparked a wave of supportive comments, with many users applauding the mother's kindness and the lady's courage in sharing her personal life online.

@precious said:

"Wait the word smitten, does it have another meaning aside the one I know? Why every word acting like smitten is a bad word."

@Princex said:

"This got me crying. I wish I know my mom, I don't know if she's late or alive, but wherever she is I pray fate will bring us together one day, and dad is also late."

@Amicable said:

"Told my parents about my relationship too thinking they will be mad at my, but no all they did was to advice and guide me."

@QUINS EFFECT said:

"My mum tricked me into telling her something personal and I still regret it till date never again."

@Naa Dedei reacted:

"I remember when my mummy told me she can pray so my relationship breaks. She even told me to dare her."

@Indira_kuwait said:

"Not my mom using my good and bad against me and comparing me with others making me feel like the worst person on earth."

@DR zendaya said:

"That’s so much like my mum except she won’t support our relationship until she prays about it and comes back with the answers."

@Ada eze said:

"The comment section though. I tell my mum about boys o. She listens, she doesn’t judge my shayla fr."

@Black queen added:

"Omo mothers such genuine people as far as you wait for the right time they’ll support and pray for you but the one make I tell my mama about don leave me."

