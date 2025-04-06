Professor Godwin Igbinoba faces fresh arraignment by ICPC for allegedly operating illegal degree-awarding schemes and forging an NYSC exemption certificate

The accused pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and forgery, with the case adjourned to May 19 after maintaining his earlier bail conditions

The trial highlights Nigeria’s ongoing battle against diploma mills, following recent exposure of thousands with fake degrees from foreign institutions

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has re-arraigned Professor Godwin Igbinoba at the Edo State High Court on charges relating to fraudulent academic certifications and document forgery.

The commission, in a statement published via its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday, confirmed that Mr Igbinoba was brought before Justice A. N. Erhabor in Benin City, where he pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge leveled against him.

The under fire academic has denied any wrongdoing in court. Image: FB/ICPC

Source: Facebook

According to the ICPC, the academic was involved in the illicit conferment of unapproved degrees and diplomas through two unrecognized bodies — the Association of Professional Examination Board and the Association of Corporation of Chartered Secretaries, both operating out of Benin City.

These bodies allegedly functioned without authorization from national regulatory bodies, including the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), and the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Embattled professor allegedly forged NYSC certs

Investigators also alleged that Igbinoba forged a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate, dated March 12, 2018, which was purportedly presented to one Osian Jude Tony.

This act, the commission stated, constitutes a violation under section 465 of the Criminal Code Act.

Earlier this year, thousands of fake degrees were uncovered after an investigative journalist story exposed shady acts of foreign institutions. Image: FB/ABAT

Source: Facebook

The charge sheet further accuses the professor of deceiving unsuspecting students by promoting the aforementioned associations as accredited institutions, thereby collecting fees from individuals under false pretenses.

These actions, the ICPC claims, breach section 419 of the Criminal Code Act.

Professor denies any wrongdoing in court

Initially arraigned before Justice Efe Ikponmwonba, the matter was reassigned to Justice Erhabor, necessitating a fresh plea from the defendant. Mr Igbinoba once again denied all allegations.

At the resumed hearing, the defence team, led by P. E. Chukwu, requested the court to retain the bail conditions previously granted. Justice Erhabor agreed, allowing the defendant to continue on the existing bail terms. Representing the ICPC was D. N. Okoro from its Edo State legal office.

The case was adjourned to May 19 for further proceedings.

The incident draws renewed attention to the troubling prevalence of degree racketeering in Nigeria. The phenomenon has led to a wave of unqualified individuals claiming academic credentials from discredited foreign and domestic institutions.

In 2024, the Nigerian government identified over 22,500 suspected holders of fake degrees, many of which were traced to diploma mills in Benin Republic and Togo.

Former Education Minister Tahir Mamman disclosed that more than 1,100 individuals were found to possess fraudulent degrees from Togo alone.

The federal government subsequently established an Inter-Ministerial Investigative Committee in March 2023 to examine the operations of these certificate syndicates.

Tinubu's gov't issues new directive to universities

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government had directed all higher institutions across the country to "submit their matriculation lists to the Federal Ministry of Education.

The submission, according to the federal government, must be done within three months after matriculation ceremonies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng