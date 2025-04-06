Aliko Dangote, the president of Dangote Industries Limited is yet to fulfil his promise to the victorious Super Eagles who won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa

The Nigerian billionaire's unfulfilled $1 million pledge to the Super Eagles has cast a shadow over his legacy

The business mogul is currently ranked the 83rd-richest person globally, with his wealth soaring by $10.5 billion

Africa’s wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote, has failed to fulfill a promise made to Nigeria’s victorious 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) team.

Nigeria triumphed 1-0 over Burkina Faso, with Sunday Mba scoring the winning goal to secure the country's third AFCON title.

Similarly, Tony Elumelu, Chairperson of the United Bank for Africa, who also pledged to reward the team, has yet to deliver on his $500,000 promise.

The founder of Dangote Groups Aliko Dangote, is yet to redeem his $1 million to the 2013 AFCON-winning Super Eagles. Photo by: ALEXANDER JOE/AFP.

Like Dangote, Like Elumelu

It has emerged that Nigerian billionaires Aliko Dangote and Tony Elumelu have yet to fulfill their pledges to the 2013 AFCON-winning Super Eagles team.

According to Pulse, the founder of Dangote Group still owes the team $1 million, while the founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation owes $500,000.

Dangote, who has topped Forbes’ list of African billionaires for 14 consecutive years, has seen his wealth nearly double over the past year, largely due to the operational debut of his Dangote Refinery.

However, his promise to the 2013 AFCON-winning team, led by coach Stephen Keshi and captain Mikel Obi, remains unmet, with players still waiting for the reward.

The failure to honor these promises has sparked frustration among fans, underscoring a troubling pattern of broken commitments in Nigeria’s sports sector.

Super Eagles midfielder Sunday Mba scored a first-half goal as Nigeria won the 2013 AFCON for the third time per BBC.

Another Nigerian billionaire, Tony Elumelu, failed to give the Super Eagles $500,000 after winning the 2013 AFCON. Photo by: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP.

Takasu rewards Nigeria's 'Dream Team VI'

Japanese plastic surgeon Katsuya Takasu rewarded the Nigerian Olympic football team after they won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

According to BBC, Takasu was moved by the team's struggles in Atlanta, arriving just hours before their opening match against Japan.

After Nigeria’s Olympic football team won a bronze medal at the Rio Games, Takasu immediately handed over $390,000 in cheques to coach Samson Siasia and captain Mikel Obi, earning praise as a “man of his word” for his prompt action per Vanguard.

Fans react to failed promises

Nigerians have advised Aliko Dangote and Tony Elumelu to redeem their pledges to the family of the late Stephen Keshi and other Super Eagles players who are facing difficulties.

A fan urged both billionaires not to dent their integrity over a token that can easily be fulfilled, emphasising that their reputation is far more valuable than the amount promised.

@yinca05 wrote:

"The least the NFF can do, is honor the Japanese millionaire who gave the Nigerian Olympic money back then, by naming a street after him, in Abuja or Lagos.

@WitzWitz10 added:

"Did Dangote actually promise such ?when we know people like to make propaganda.

@Mal_musa said

"Aliko Dangote renovated the national stadium 🏟️ I hope he didn’t used the promise in a different way…

@welistixxx wrote:

Because of this, they sacked Siasia.....

"@thenff It's so terrible they went and took his official car from his home before he landed from Japan. Just because he reimbursed Mikel his money that he used to pay for the player's hotel.

Stephen Keshi Has Passed Away

Legit.ng earlier reported that Stephen Okechukwu Keshi, the former coach of the Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles, has passed away.

His sudden death was confirmed by family members and close associates.

According to Keshi's relative, Ricky Aburimen, the former international and coach had complained of a leg ailment while vacationing at his home on Airport Road in Benin.

