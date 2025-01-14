A Nigerian lady who claims to know the family of the deceased lady allegedly killed by a gospel singer has spoken up about the incident

In her post, she dismissed the viral speculations that the lady was the girlfriend of the gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, before her painful death

According to her, the deceased was not a spoilt child, but she was abducted by the gospel singer and killed in a sorrowful manner

A shocking incident involving a gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, and a young lady rumoured to be his girlfriend recently went viral.

However, a friend of the deceased lady's family has come forward to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

Lady speaks on gospel singer Oluwatimileyin's case

Abby Simon, who claims to be close to the family, shared her account of the incident in a comment on Facebook.

In a comment on Facebook, Simon said the deceased lady was not in a romantic relationship with the gospel singer, as had been speculated.

Instead, she alleged that the singer had abducted and brutally murdered the woman. Simon described the victim as a reserved and calm individual who rarely ventured out unless necessary.

Simon's account painted a different picture from the initial reports, which had suggested a romantic relationship between the victim and the gospel singer.

In her words:

"She is my friend's younger sister and she's not his girlfriend. He abducted her and killed her in the most gruesome way possible. I'm presently at their house and it's nothing any family should experience. She's not a spoilt child. She keeps to herself and hardly steps out unless it's necessary. I have a lot to say but strength eludes me."

The singer, identified as Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, had been accused of killing his alleged girlfriend and separating her body.

Reactions as lady speaks on Oluwatimileyin's case

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the lady's post.

Amos Sa said:

"God bless Abby. I've been having this same conversation with people on my wall since morning. Why does the GirlChild have to be blamed when the BoyChild is always justified?? Can we stop justifying what is wrong because it was been done by a boy and criticize what is wrong because it's been done by a girl??"

Joy Torti said:

"Could this be real? How, when and where did he do this that she couldn't raise an alarm until wickedness was executed successfully? I feel like I want to know more. No human being deserves this. Kai! Our society should stop glorifying money oh. We are gradually becoming inhuman."

Josiah Ikwu said:

"Could it be that the guy was lying? Because in the video where the law enforcement agencies were interrogating him, he claimed that she has been his girlfriend for the past one year.'

Kingsley Ogwuche said:

"According to another source, the young man in question is a gospel artist. He must have used his platform to lure her into killing her. Just trust only God."

Blessing Ayegba wrote:

"She actually looks decent, sister. Nobody deserves to die in such a cruel way."

Charles Feghabo added:

"This is grossly wicked. He terminated the existence of generations of people who would have come through her."

Man posts Oluwatimileyin Ajayi's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man sparked reactions online after sharing the lyrics and audio of the God of All the Earth song by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi.

The singer was recently caught with a lady's severed head in Agwan Sarki Orozo, Nasarawa State, near the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

