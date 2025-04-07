A lady has shared a video recounting her experience with her ex-husband, who made her look like a shadow of herself

According to the lady, she took a decision never to entertain any man again following her harrowing experience with him

Social media users who came across the post on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A young lady's emotional video recounting her unfavourable past relationship has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, she shared her experience with her ex-husband, revealing how marriage had a negative impact on her life.

Lady shares negative transformation of her appearance after getting married Photo credit: @lindahurd93/TikTok.

Lady vows never to get into relationship

The video was shared on TikTok by @lindahurd93, who recounted her story in a way that touched many viewers.

According to her account, her ex-husband's behaviour left her feeling diminished and unrecognisable.

She posted throwback photos showing how she looked while still married to her ex and people felt pity for her.

This experience led her to make a vow to herself never to enter into another romantic relationship again.

Her decision was motivated by the desire to protect herself from further emotional pain and heartbreak.

Lady shares how marriage made her look old Photo credit: @lindahurd93/TikTok.

She revealed that whenever she considers the possibility of entertaining a man again, she is reminded of the way her ex-husband treated her.

This memory served as a deterrent, reinforcing her resolve to remain single to protect her sanity and mental health.

In her words:

"Everytime I consider entertaining a man again I remember how my ex husband had me looking like this. Never again."

Reactions as lady recounts experience with ex

The video sparked reactions in the comments section, with many TikTok users sharing their opinions and reactions to the lady's story.

Some people expressed sympathy for her situation, while others offered words of encouragement and support.

@Jackie jackie said:

"Cortisol, even the bloating in most married women, the unexplained autoimmune disease it's all from stress."

@Candace Shanise said:

"She's not lying. Many married women, have this look, this face shape, and the extra weight. It's cortisol and stress. Hormones completely out of wack. Been there done that. Glad we made it out!"

@Ahy_de_tic_tic commented:

"People don’t understand that a wrong man can stress you out and raise your cortisol to the roof."

@rainamathisfun said:

"Stress, cortisol, energy vamps, putting self last/negl self care, 1-sided relationships,insomnia, fast foods/eating fast. Married women/mothers gotta have a life too!"

@Mattie said:

"This is exactly why so many married women become so enraged at women who choose to be marriage & child free. It's all projection & regrets. Marriage is the biggest scam the patriarchy ever created."

@Denise reacted:

"Yeah sis. We are not locking in with sons of the devil anymore. Wait on God. We are only dealing with his men in his way now."

@nokkiescosmetics said:

"In New York City, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious felonies are members of an elite squad known as the Special Victims Unit. These are their stories."

@breebreezy added:

"I screamed. It's funny but it's NOT funny the wrong man in your life will drain you have you aged, raggedy and insecure So glad your FREE Beautiful lady."

Watch the video here:

Lady calls out ex-husband on Facebook

