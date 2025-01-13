Worshippers at a church in Orozo, located on the border of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and Nasarawa State, were left in shock on Sunday, January 12, when they discovered that a man had entered the service carrying the decapitated head of his girlfriend.

The man, identified as Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, was apprehended by church members, and the gruesome images quickly spread across social media.

Church Service Turns to Horror as Members Discover Man with Girlfriend's Severed Head

The unsettling discovery began around 11 a.m., during the closing moments of a thanksgiving service marking the end of a seven-day fast.

Caleb Umaru, the church’s Bible Study Teacher and General Secretary, shared the details saying:

“It was almost the end of the service when one of our members, Brother Victor, noticed someone walking suspiciously near the river by the church carrying a bag,” Umaru recalled.

The two men, Victor and Brother Amos, approached Ajayi, who threw a black nylon bag into the river when they confronted him. Although he denied throwing anything, suspicion was raised.

A shocking confrontation leads to discovery

Minutes later, two bikemen arrived, having noticed the man and blood dripping from his bag. They questioned him, but he insisted on getting off near the church.

Together with the two brothers, they confronted Ajayi and demanded he retrieve the bag from the river. After further questioning, Ajayi ran, but was eventually caught by the group.

A video taken by onlookers shows the intense moment in a nearby bush, with the bikemen attempting to restrain him.

Umaru explained,

“The bikemen began hitting him with a stick, but we stopped them to ensure the matter was followed up properly. He was weak and could hardly talk.”

When police were eventually called, a plainclothes officer questioned the suspect.

Ajayi admitted to having been in a relationship with the woman for about a year, and explained that an argument about her phone had escalated, leading to the fatal stabbing.

A chilling confession

The situation grew more horrifying when the church members opened the bag and discovered a human head inside.

Ajayi later explained that a woman had asked him to bring her the head, but he did not know the woman's identity or the victim’s relatives.

“It was the first time I have seen anything like this in person,” Umaru said, visibly shaken.

Ajayi, a suspected gospel singer, according to some social media users, was arrested and taken by the police, but further details of his background have not been verified.

The church community is reeling from the horrific event, and local authorities have taken charge of the investigation.

However, attempts to reach the Nasarawa State police for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publication.

