A Nigerian man in the diaspora has said he is heartbroken by emerging reports of gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi killing his girlfriend, Salome Adaidu

The UK-based man, who said he knew the gospel singer, mentioned the popular church he used to attend before he quit

The heartbroken man's account about the gospel singer has sparked mixed reactions on social media

A man residing in the United Kingdom, Charles Arinze Nwabude, has reacted to gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi allegedly killing his girlfriend, Salome Adaidu.

In a Facebook post, Charles expressed his heartbreak at the development and revealed that he knew the gospel singer years ago.

Charles Arinze Nwabude said he knew Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, accused of killing girlfriend, Salome Adaidu. Photo Credit: Charles Arinze Nwabude

Source: Facebook

Charles's account of gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

According to Charles, Ajayi was a chorister at Christ Embassy church in Umuahia and Abuja. Charles noted that Ajayi was someone who wanted more from life but always got unlucky.

Charles said Ajayi once declared himself an atheist before repenting and returning to the church.

He added that Ajayi left the Christ Embassy church months after his repentance and started recording gospel songs.

He said they lost communications at some point. He wrote:

"The story of Timi is one that really breaks my heart. Apart from the fact that I knew him from his days at Christ Embassy Umuahia and Abuja church choir, he was someone who wanted more from life but always finds himself at the wrong side of his strategies.

"He declared himself an atheist at some point, repented of his actions few months after then and went back to church. few months later, he left Christ Embassy and veered fully into producing and recording songs gospel songs. We lost communications at a point and this is where the story sufficed..."

Charles highlighted four points people should note about Ajayi's story.

Reactions trail man's story about Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

George Best said:

"Don’t envy what you don’t understand. Many people have lifestyles that are funded on crime and fraud and other questionable sources and it’s important not to make them your standard.

"Face your front and your own journey (live with this mindset)."

Divine Favour said:

"Most people are saying he was influenced by bad groups… what if he is the Bad group that actually influences people? For the fact that he had scammed people in the past shows that he has been on the get rich schemes for long.

"Let it not baffle you that a lot of respected people in church are not there for the work of God most of them have their own agenda already planned out they can even stay in that church for years just to gain trust. And sorry to say but most church people are the easiest to swindle especially by their respected heads.

"Hope he has been sentenced though?"

Onyedikachukwu Adaolisa Victoria said:

"The family of the girl has come out to say they don't know him. She is a relationship with a guy for 6years whom the family knows and not Timileyin.

"It's so so sad she left this way. 💔"

Paxjoe Joseph said:

"The line that touch me most, “ Any society that puts mammon before character will always have their next generation to contend with. Your kids will grow up to look at those people you worship as inspiration and would repeat the same pattern of wickedness they do”

"Unfortunately that is the situation Nigeria is now! I don’t regard any so called Religious Christian until I see the fruit of the spirit. And thank God is very easy to discern, very easy to discern and this can only be discern if you know God!"

Daluchukwu Dalu said:

"The bible says, "If they leave, they were never with us". I know people who join CE because "They want to advance their music career"... Is that a reason to join a church or serve God?

"You can't come to church for selfish reasons, you will never learn anything or grow, because no matter what they teach, your eyes are ears are only seeking that thing you set your mind on. And the moment they don't get it, they leave."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman had vowed to reward the policeman who refused to take a bribe from the gospel singer found with his girlfriend's severed head.

Man posts Oluwatimileyin Ajayi's gospel song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had posted a song that gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi sang in 2020.

The man shared the song of the gospel song of the singer who was recently caught with his girlfriend's severed head.

While some people thought the song is beautiful and wondered what made him commit the crime he was accused of, others had other views.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng