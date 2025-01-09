Cross River Commissioner Dies After Attending Exco Meeting
- Cross River state government has lost its Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Abubakar Robert Ewa
- The commissioner passed on after attending the State Executive Council earlier on Wednesday, January 8, 2025
- The tragic incident of Ewa's death happened at the Arubah Specialist Hospital in Calabar, the state capital
Calabar, Cross River state - The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture in Cross River state, Abubakar Robert Ewa, has passed on after attending an exco meeting.
Ewa passed at the Arubah Specialist Hospital in Calabar, on Wednesday evening, January 8.
According to Channels Television, the commissioner attended the state’s executive council meeting earlier on Wednesday.
Governor Bassey Otu presided over the exco meeting before the tragic incident of Ewa’s death.
It was gathered that members of the State Executive Council and other aides of Governor Otu were at the facility to mourn with the deceased family.
The deceased once served as Secretary and later, Chairman of the Boki local government area of Cross River state.
Ewa also served as Special Adviser on Community Relations and Secretary of the Anti-Deforestation Task Force.
Legit.ng recalls that Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, lost his newly sworn-in special adviser on works, Ahmad Isaq Bunkure, to the cold hand of death.
Bunkure was among the new cabinet members sworn in by the governor on Monday, January 6, and he was in absentia during the swearing-in.
Governor Yusuf has expressed his grief over Bunkure's passing, describing it as a "tragic and irreplaceable loss" to Kano State, his family, and the wider political community.
Ondo state's SSG dies weeks after road accident
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Ondo state government lost its SSG Tayo Oluwatuyi, popularly known as Tuykana, to the cold hand of death on Saturday morning, January 4.
Tuykana passed away at an undisclosed hospital where he was receiving treatment and his death came two weeks after sustaining a severe injury in a road accident.
The accident occurred on December 19, 2024, while Oluwatuyi was on his way to Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state.
