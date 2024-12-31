The Bayelsa state government mourns the loss of Mrs. Elizabeth Bidei, Commissioner for Women Affairs, who passed away recently

Her dedication to public service and commitment to the empowerment of women have left a lasting impact on the state

The government extends heartfelt condolences to her family, promising to continue her legacy in shaping policies and programs that benefit the people of Bayelsa State

The Bayelsa state government has announced the passing of Mrs. Elizabeth Bidei, who is said to be a dedicated member of the State Executive Council and Commissioner for Women Affairs.

The news was conveyed through a heartfelt statement by the Commissioner for Information, Orientation, and Strategy, Hon. Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai.

Heartfelt Condolences and Recognition

Hon. Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai extended profound condolences to Mrs. Bidei’s bereaved family, particularly her widower, Chief Jackson Bidei, and their children.

"Our hearts go out to the bereaved family. Our prayers are with them during this profoundly difficult time of grief," she expressed.

The statement depicted Mrs. Bidei’s impactful life and work, highlighting her passion for promoting the welfare and empowerment of women in Bayelsa State.

Dedication to Public Service

As a committed public servant and a loyal party member, Mrs. Bidei played a crucial role in shaping policies and programs that benefited the people of Bayelsa State.

Her death has left a significant void in the state's governance, depriving it of her inspiring contributions and wise counsel.

According to The Nation, Bidei will be remembered as a kind and compassionate individual who consistently placed the needs of others ahead of her own.

Lasting Legacy

The statement emphasized that Mrs. Bidei’s legacy will continue through the countless lives she touched and the numerous initiatives she championed.

"It is our conviction that her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and the many initiatives she championed during her lifetime," Hon. Mrs. Koku-Obiyai stated.

The governor and the entire government of Bayelsa State expressed their sadness over her loss, promising to honor her memory by continuing their efforts to build a better and more prosperous future for the state.

