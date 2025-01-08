On Tuesday, January 7, 2025, many shops were razed by fire at the Ogoja local government central market in Ishibori, Cross River state

The incident's cause could not be immediately ascertained, but it was learnt that the fire started around 8 pm, affecting business structures

The Tuesday night inferno devastated the popular commerce centre, destroying food commodities and property worth millions of naira

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics and governance.

Ogoja, Cross River state - Ogoja local government central market Ishibori, was gutted by fire on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

The market was destroyed by fire less than two days after the state's high court went up in flames.

Fire destroys market in Cross River state, south-south Nigeria. Photo credit: Braclark

Source: Getty Images

NTA News noted the unfortunate update on Tuesday night, January 7.

At the time of this report, the Cross River State Fire Service is not present to curtail the inferno.

Recall that on Sunday, January 5, 2024, a fire outbreak ravaged the Cross River High Court building in Ogoja, northern part of the state, leaving a trail of destruction and uncertainty. The fire caused severe damage to the court’s infrastructure.

The High Court Ogoja division is a critical institution in the Cross River state’s judicial system, serving as a hub for legal proceedings, dispute resolution and hope for the common man.

Fire incidents in Nigeria

In 2024, several fire incidents were recorded, including the Panteka market fire in Rigasa, Kaduna, on January 17 which destroyed the timber section of the market as confirmed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). Other incidents involved a building fire at Tudun Wada Quarters in Kano, causing seven casualties from smoke inhalation, and another at Horo Eastern by-pass depot resulting in one fatality.

There have also been fires in the Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo state, on January 16, the IC World Emporia blaze in Gwarimpa, in the federal capital territory (FCT), on January 17, and the Sobi Hospital outbreak in Ilorin, Kwara state, on January 2.

In 2023, the Lagos State Fire Service recorded 1,642 fire incidents between January and June, with 42 deaths. The Kaduna State Fire Service also recorded 325 fire outbreaks, with 17 persons rescued, 26 injured, and 12 deaths.

Read more Cross River news:

Fire kills Secretary to the Government's daughter

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sokoto's State Secretary to the Government (SSG), Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Sifawa, lost a daughter and three of his children as a result of a fire incident.

The deceased was the wife of the permanent secretary (PS) of the state's ministry of sports and youth development, Alhaji Muhammadu Yusuf Bello.

The fire engulfed the entire house while the family were sleeping, leaving only one person as a survivor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng