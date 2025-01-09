Lagos teacher who assaulted 3-year-old pupil remanded in prison

A 45-year-old teacher, Stella Nwadigbo, was arraigned before the Magistrate Court 1, Ogba in Ikeja on Thursday, January 9

Nwadigbo was remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional facility in Lagos for assaulting a 3-year-old pupil

The state police public relations officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, shared further details about the case

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ikeja, Lagos state - A 45-year-old teacher, Stella Nwadigbo, has been remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional facility in Lagos for assaulting a 3-year-old pupil.

Nwagigo was caught on viral video assaulting the minor during a numeracy lesson at the Christ Mitots School located in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The teacher was arraigned by the police before the Magistrate Court 1, Ogba Photo credit:@BenHundeyin

Source: Twitter

The incident raised concerns regarding child safety in educational environments, prompting widespread discussion and calls for action on social media.

The state police public relations officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said Nwadigbo would remain in prison till February 18, 2025, when the case comes up for continuation of hearing.

Hundeyin made this known in a statement issued via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter)@BenHundeyin.

"The suspect has since been remanded to Kirikiri Correctional facility till February 18, 2025 when the case comes up for continuation of hearing."

He said the teacher's action was captured in a viral video indecently treating and assaulting the child.

The school teacher was sent to prison after she was arraigned by the police before the Magistrate Court 1, Ogba in Ikeja, on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

Hundeyin said the school was arrested by the police on Wednesday, January 8, following receipt of the video, the Family Support Unit (FSU) of Ikorodu Police Division.

The suspect was later transferred to the Gender Unit of the Command Headquarters after preliminary investigations on the same day.

The police spokesperson said the 3-year-old victim has been taken to a medical facility for adequate medical attention.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Olanrewaju Ishola, psc(+), mnips, commended Nigerians for promptly alerting the police to the situation.

“Assures them of the ever-readiness of the Command to respond quickly and appropriately to situations towards ensuring the safety and security of resident and visitors to Lagos State”

Legit.ng recalls that a teacher at Obada Grammar School was suspended and arrested after being accused of beating Master Monday Arijo to death.

The principal of the school, Mrs. Tamrat Onaolapo, is also facing disciplinary scrutiny for allowing corporal punishment, which contravenes state regulations.

The Ogun state government has extended condolences to the Arijo family, promising to seek justice for the loss of their son.

Lagos school takes action against teacher

Legit.ng earlier reported that Christ Mitots School located in Ikorodu, Lagos state reacted to the viral video of one of its teachers slapping a 3-year-old pupil.

The school management announced the indefinite suspension of the teacher, Stella Nwadigo until the ongoing investigation is concluded.

The school has introduced a “confidential whistleblowing system” for prompt reporting of inappropriate behaviour.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng