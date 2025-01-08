Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has lost his newly sworn-in special adviser on works, Ahmad Isaq Bunkure, to the cold hand of death

Bunkure was among the new cabinet members sworn in by the governor on Monday, January 6, and he was in absentia during the swearing-in

Governor Yusuf has expressed his grief over Bunkure's passing, describing it as a "tragic and irreplaceable loss" to Kano State, his family, and the wider political community

Ahmad Isah Bunkure, the newly appointed Special Adviser to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on Works, has passed away in Egypt, just 48 hours after being sworn in as a political aide to the governor in absentia.

Bunkure was among 16 Special Advisers who took the oath of allegiance and office on Monday, January 6, along with seven commissioners and permanent secretaries.

According to The Guardian, Governor Yusuf has expressed his grief over Bunkure's passing, describing it as a "tragic and irreplaceable loss" to Kano State, his family, and the wider political community. The governor praised Bunkure as a dedicated professional whose expertise was expected to drive the administration's vision for development.

What Governor Yusuf's aide's death means

Bunkure's death has sent shockwaves throughout the Kano State Government, with condolences pouring in from various dignitaries, including Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Governor Yusuf has prayed for Allah's mercy on the deceased and strength for his family to bear the painful loss.

The governor's spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, released a statement on Wednesday, January 8, quoting the governor as saying:

"This is a heartbreaking moment for us as a government. Engr. Bunkure was a dedicated professional whose expertise and contributions were expected to drive our administration's vision for development. His loss is deeply felt."

Bunkure's passing is a significant loss to the Kano State Government, particularly given his expected role in driving development in the state. His legacy will be remembered, and his contributions to the state's development will be deeply missed.

Governor Yusuf reshuffled cabinet

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's recent cabinet reshuffle has raised several concerns. By scrapping the Chief of Staff position and relieving the Secretary to the State Government of his duties, the governor may have created more problems than solutions.

The removal of these key officials could lead to a power vacuum, causing instability and undermining the government's effectiveness. Moreover, the reshuffle may be perceived as a purge rather than a genuine attempt to improve governance.

The removal of five commissioners, including those from key ministries such as Finance and Information, may be seen as a move to consolidate power and silence potential critics. This could lead to a lack of diversity in perspectives and ideas, ultimately harming the state's development.

Governor Yusuf makes 12 appointments

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has announced the appointment of 12 individuals into various government agencies and advisers.

Among the new appointees are the renowned public health expert Dr Ibrahim Musa and popular Kannywood actor Sani Musa Danja.

Governor Yusuf's action followed his recent move of sacking some commissioners, secretary to the government of the state and his chief of staff.

