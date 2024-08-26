BREAKING: Tragedy as Borno Commissioner Reportedly Found Dead in His Apartment
- Borno state government headed by Babagana Zulum has lost a top official who reportedly passed away mysteriously
- Reports making the rounds on Monday disclosed that the commissioner for finance in Borno state, Ahmed Ali Ahmed, was found lifeless in his room
- As of the time of filling the report, the state government is yet to release an official statement regarding the development
The commissioner for finance in Borno state, Ahmed Ali Ahmed, is dead.
How the commissioner was discovered dead
Meanwhile, details of his death are still sketchy, but sources familiar with the incident disclosed that the commissioner died inside his room on Monday morning, August 26.
As reported by Daily Trust, the deceased was said to have exceeded the time he usually comes out in the morning.
His door was then forced open where his corpse was found.
“Oga is no more, he died early this morning,” the source told Daily Trust.
Governor Babagana Zulum has lost two of his cabinet members within one year.
Legit.ng recall that on Saturday, May 4, 2024, the special adviser to Governor Zulum on community relations, Chief Kester Ogualili, passed away.
Ogualili passed away at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital after a protracted illness.
The deceased, who hailed from Dunukofia local government area in Anambra state, lived most of his life in Borno.
Details later….
Lagos governor's deputy chief of staff dies
In a similar development, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos state government headed by Babajide Sanwo-Olu lose one of his top aides, Gboyega Soyannwo.
The state commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, confirmed the unfortunate development via a statement.
Reacting, Sanwo-Olu expressed shock over the sudden demise of his DCOS, whom he described as an ally and a brother.
