Jonathan Zwingina, former DG of the MKO campaign organisation in the 1993 presidential election, is dead

Zwingina was a key ally of the late MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election

The former lawmaker died on Wednesday, October 2, at the age of 70 in Abuja after a protracted illness

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering metro and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Jonathan Zwingina, a former senate majority leader in the national assembly, has died.

Zwingina was the former director-general (DG) of the Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola campaign organisation in the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

MKO Abiola’s Hope ’93 campaign DG, Zwingina dies at 70.

Source: Original

Unfortunately, the election, which was widely regarded as Nigeria's freest and fairest presidential election, was annulled by General Ibrahim Babangida, the then-military president.

This annulment led to a political crisis, ultimately resulting in General Sani Abacha seizing power later that year.

As reported by Leadership newspaper on Thursday, October 3, Adamawa-born Zwingina passed away on Wednesday, October 2, aged 70 in the Nigerian capital city, Abuja.

The former federal lawmaker succumbed to death following a lengthy illness.

Late Zwingina represented Adamawa South senatorial district in the senate. He was a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but later defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Read more Abuja news

Ex-senator Ayogu Eze dies in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Ayogu Eze, the senator who represented Enugu North senatorial zone in the national assembly between 2007 and 2015.

Eze died after suffering from an undisclosed illness in an Abuja hospital.

Eze, who was born on November 23, 1958, also served as a member of committees on police affairs, national planning, marine transport, and federal character and inter-government affairs during his tenure in the senate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng