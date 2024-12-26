Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed grief over the demise of AbdulRaheem Adisa, a former commissioner of information in the state

Alhaji AbdulRaheem Adisa, a renowned journalist and former Commissioner for Information in Kwara State, passed away at 91. His demise was announced on Thursday, December 26, and he was laid to rest at the Muslim Cemetery, Osere, Ilorin, in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Adisa's impressive career spanned multiple roles, including General Manager of The Herald, a state-owned newspaper, and executive chairman of Moro Local Government Area Council. His contributions to the media industry were invaluable, and his peers respected him for his hard work and versatility as a journalist.

Kwara Governor morns Adisa

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has expressed his condolences to Adisa's family and acknowledged his significant contributions to the media industry, particularly during his time at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). The Governor also commiserated with the media community in the state and The Herald Newspaper.

Tributes have poured in from various quarters, including AbdulLateef Ahmed, Chairman of the Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), who described Adisa's death as painful. Alh Tunde Akanbi, Chairman of the National League of Veteran Journalists (NALVEJ), also mourned the veteran journalist's death, praising his dedication to his craft.

As Adisa's family, friends, and colleagues mourn his passing, they also celebrate his remarkable life and legacy. His contributions to the media industry and his community will be remembered for years to come.

