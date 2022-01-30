Babangida Aliyu, an ex-governor of Niger state has revealed why former president Goodluck Jonathan could not do much to end Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria

The former governor said Jonathan did not receive the kind of support he required from northern leaders in his fight against the terrorists

According to the governor, the northern leaders had thought that Jonathan's fight to end Boko Haram was political

A former governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu, has alleged that some northerners worked against ex-president Goodluck Jonathan's plan to fight and end the activities of Boko Haram insurgents across the region.

Aliyu in an interview with the Punch said former president Jonathan was hellbent on defeating Boko Haram but could not do so due to interference from these northern leaders.

Former governor Babangida Aliyu said Goodluck Jonathan got no support from the northerners in his fight to end terrorism Photo: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

The former governor said some individuals in the north had at the time misconstrued Jonathan's plan to defeat the insurgents as political.

He said:

“When Boko Haram started and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan’s government started doing something about it, it fell on former President Jonathan to carry on.”

Aliyu said the northerners threw in many arguments that made it impossible for the proper articulation and proper implementation of policies that would have gotten rid of Boko Haram at the time.

He also added that:

“The banditry that many of us thought was impossible to happen, I am yet to hear from anybody about the statement credited to Kawu Baraje, our former PDP national chairman in Kwara state, when he stated that they brought the bandits or Fulani from other places."

He also said that these northern leaders had the thought that Jonathan would not have handed power even if a northerner had won.

Aliyu said:

“He congratulated them even before the conclusion proper counting of votes which then took away whatever purposes of bringing those people would have served and I would have thought that if that is true, then those who brought them in would compensated them to go back to where they came from.”

He added that had the northern governors put in more effort from 2015, the banditry in the region would have been curbed by now.

Source: Legit.ng