The Bauchi state commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Ahmed Aliyu Jalam, has lost his life in a car accident.

The late commissioner met his death while traveling to his hometown in Jalam, Dambam local government area of the state.

Bauchi commissioner for local government has died in a car accident Photo Credit: Bala Muhammed

Our correspondent gathered that the commissioner, along with his driver, died in the fatal crash on Saturday, June 1.

The state governor, Bala Mohammed, confirmed Jalam’s death in a statement issued on Sunday, June 2, by his special adviser on media and publicity, Mukhtar Gidado.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the sudden death of the Honorable Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bauchi State, Hon. Ahmed Aliyu Jalam (Maikankana), who died as a result of a ghastly motor accident on Saturday, 1st June 2024,” the statement read.

Governor Mohammed extended his deepest condolences to Jalam’s family and the entire state, praying that Almighty Allah forgives Jalam’s shortcomings and grants him Aljanna Firdaus.

The deceased, who was 60 years old, is survived by his wives and many children.

Jalam was appointed Commissioner for Religious Affairs in 2019 and reappointed in 2023. He served under the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs until his death.

Fondly called Maikankana, he also served as a councillor in 1999, caretaker chairman in 2007, executive chairman in 2008, and again as a caretaker chairman in Dambam LGA.

The late Jalam will be buried today, Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. in his hometown, Jalam, Dambam LGA of Bauchi State.

