A teacher at Obada Grammar School has been suspended and arrested after being accused of beating Master Monday Arijo to death

The principal of the school, Mrs. Tamrat Onaolapo, is also facing disciplinary scrutiny for allowing corporal punishment, which contravenes state regulations

The Ogun State government has extended condolences to the Arijo family, promising to seek justice for the loss of their son

Ogun State, Nigeria — The Ogun state government has taken decisive action following the tragic death of Master Monday Arijo, a Senior Secondary School 2 student at Obada Grammar School in Idi-emi.

The Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology has suspended the teacher accused of physically assaulting the student, an incident that reportedly contributed to his untimely demise on Friday.

The teacher has been detained at Police station pending investigation.

Source: Getty Images

In response to the incident, the teacher has been arrested, and the school's principal, Mrs. Tamrat Onaolapo, has been summoned for an explanation.

The Ministry of Education's inquiry highlights concerns regarding the use of corporal punishment in schools, which is against state regulations.

Mrs. Onaolapo has been given 24 hours to justify her failure to prevent the application of corporal punishment and to explain why disciplinary measures should not be imposed upon her.

The Ogun State government has also expressed its condolences to the Arijo family in a formal letter.

Signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, the letter recognized Master Arijo as an exceptional student who would be deeply missed by his peers and the school community.

Pupil dies after 162 frog jumps, 24 strokes of cane

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that Ariyo, a student from Obada Idi-Emi High School in Ogun State, tragically died following a reported punishment of 162 frog jumps and 24 strokes of the cane.

Ariyo's punishment stemmed from a lighthearted remark about a dustbin, which escalated to the teacher seeking disciplinary measures from the principal.

Ogun State Police have confirmed the case and launched an investigation, while a senior officer noted that initial tensions were eased with police intervention

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng