Nigerian auto-dealer Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna, widely known as IVD, has sparked reactions following a recent revelation

The businessman stated in a now-viral voice recording that Davido only paid a fraction of the money for the N6.5 million Venza he bought for Isreal DMW

He also shared some of the information in the voice recording that has now sparked mixed comments online

Blessing CEO's man, auto-dealer Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna, who is widely IVD, is trending online for claiming that David Adeleke owes him some money for the car he bought for one of his aides, Isreal Afeare.

Recall that in 2023, the relationship expert was disgraced online after Ikechukwu Ogbonna, aka IVD, cleared the air over the N4.5m Davido allegedly owed him. Blessing had stated that IVD cried to her with claims that Davido owed him, which later blew up in her face.

Blessing CEO's man IVD says Davido owes him balance for Isreal's car. Credit: @officialblessingceo, @davido, @sirealdmw

In a recent update, a voice recording has been trending online where IVD could be heard narrating how Davido only paid N1 million for the 2009 N6.5 million Venza he bought for Isreal DMW from him.

He stated that he tried reaching the DMW boss several times, and each time, he was asked to send his account details, but all to no avail. He further maintained in the recording that Davido did not show up from him when he had issues, unlike Zlatan Ibile.

This video recording was initially posted by Blessing CEO's business page, 'Breakormakeup', but has now been deleted.

It is unclear whether this is an old recording from 2023 or a new one, but the fans have not stopped reacting to it.

IVD's chat about Davido spurs online frenzy

Read some reactions by social media users below:

@_mr.anie:

"Nigeria day owe China."

@king_shoboi_a:

"If dem never kill one of una the rest nor go get sense😂😂😂."

@hairbygift1:

"We don first Edit this thing na 😂😂😂😂 who come still go bring am out again 😂😂."

@dapdap703:

"R u serious 😳...omg why this guy dey do like this."

@bshdesse:

"Una dey make me laugh😂😂😂😂chia davido don suffer,na 200k he pay you 😂😂😂."

@_dfw.dave001:

"Since 2022 na con now u con decide to voice out oga just talk say u ey find money 😂😂."

@sheanoluwatosin:

"U see una life....Davido and 30BG..... Association of scammers 😂😂."

@eja.nla25:

"Can this possible bad belle OBO all the way jare."

@david_capable:

"Shebi you deny blessing that time because you want to maintain your street credibility?😂😂😂😂."

@officialjackbanks:

"This country una fit allow person enter depression chiaaaa."

@nanc_y6803:

"Team money na water 😂😂😂 na why Israel no dey drive that car 😂😂😂😂."

Isreal DMW finally secures US visa

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Davido's road manager, Isreal Afeare, widely known as Isreal DMW became the latest US visa holder.

The loyal 30BG crew member went online to share the pleasant news with his social media family.

In his post, the dramatic online personality thanked his boss, David Adeleke, and Ubi Franklin for making it happen.

