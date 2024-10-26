Ariyo, a student from Obada Idi-Emi High School in Ogun State, tragically died following a reported punishment of 162 frog jumps and 24 strokes of the cane

Ariyo's punishment stemmed from a lighthearted remark about a dustbin, which escalated to the teacher seeking disciplinary measures from the principal

Ogun State Police have confirmed the case and launched an investigation, while a senior officer noted that initial tensions were eased with police intervention

A student from Obada Idi-Emi High School in Ogun State, identified as Ariyo, has tragically died following a severe disciplinary action reportedly administered by a teacher.

The incident, which took place in the Imeko Afon Local Government Area, has caused significant public outrage.

According to human rights activist Adetoun, who shared the story on Instagram, the student was punished after allegedly making a comment about a dustbin the teacher had brought into the classroom.

Ariyo had joked that the dustbin was bought with students' money, sparking an altercation that led the teacher to report him to the school principal.

Following this, the principal allegedly instructed the teacher to punish the student.

Student collapse after 162 frog jumbs, 25 strokes of cane

Acting on the principal’s directive, the teacher reportedly administered 162 frog jumps and 24 strokes of the cane, Vanguard reported.

During this ordeal, Ariyo collapsed, and witnesses claimed the staff delayed taking him to a hospital.

He was eventually transported to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Abeokuta, where he was later pronounced dead, The Punch reported.

Confirming the incident, Ogun State Police Command spokesperson Omolola Odutola stated:

"The incident happened on October 15, 2024. The deceased was asked to do 162 frog jumps and was given 24 strokes of the cane."

Odutola added that Ariyo’s body has been taken to Ayetoro mortuary for an autopsy, while the investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances.

Police launch indepth investigation

A senior police officer disclosed that the situation initially caused unrest in the community, requiring police intervention to restore order.

"We are on the matter. The incident wanted to create tension, but we were able to douse it", the police said.

