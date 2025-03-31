Peter Obi joined other dignitaries to celebrate former Imo state governor Emeka Ihedioha’s 60th birthday

The event drew thousands of supporters from across Imo state, various political groups, and an online audience, with speakers praising Ihedioha’s leadership and dedication to good governance

In his remarks, Ihedioha expressed deep gratitude, noting that he did not contribute financially to the celebration, which was organised by his supporters and political allies

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, was among the dignitaries who gathered to honour the former Governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, as he marked his 60th birthday with thanksgiving and civic reception on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

The celebration commenced with a solemn yet joyous thanksgiving service at the Cathedral of the Transfiguration of Our Lord (CATOL).

The festivities continued at the Kanu Nwankwo Sports Complex, where an overwhelming crowd of Imo citizens from all walks of life congregated to celebrate a leader they admire and follow with unwavering loyalty.

Supporters of the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, from all 27 Local Government Areas of the state, spanning from the wards to the LGAs and across the three senatorial zones, attended the event.

Ihedioha's political family attends event

Similarly, thousands of members of Ihedioha's political family, Rebuild Imo Movement, led by Dr. Vin Udokwu, attended the event.

Other prominent support groups, including Imo Critical Stakeholders, Imo Liberation Movement, Imo Women on the Move, Ihedioha Youth Movement and Ihedioha New Media Center, under the leadership of Prince Ebube Mbah, were also present.

The event also witnessed an impressive digital turnout, with over 10,000 online viewers streaming live via YouTube and Facebook through the Ihedioha New Media Center platforms.

Francis Dike hails Ihedioha

In his address, the chairman of the occasion, Prof. Francis Dike (SAN), extolled Ihedioha’s sterling leadership qualities, highlighting his commitment to due process, rule of law, and community-driven development.

According to him, Ihedioha embodies what many Nigerian politicians lack—a steadfast dedication to constitutionalism and good governance.

Ihedioha expresses gratitude

In his brief remarks, Ihedioha, accompanied by his wife, Lady Ebere Ihedioha, expressed profound gratitude to all who honoured him despite it being Mother’s Sunday for both Catholic and Anglican faithful.

He lauded the unwavering commitment of his supporters, emphasizing that he did not contribute a dime towards the thanksgiving and civic reception, which was spearheaded by Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona and other prominent leaders across the state.

“This extraordinary outpouring of love is humbling,” he remarked.

The event was graced by an array of esteemed dignitaries, including former Secretary to the State Government Barr. Uche Onyeagucha, Prof. former INEC chairman, Prof Maurice Iwu, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng