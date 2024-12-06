The police in Lagos state have broken silence as a report of missing party girls goes viral, sparking concerns in the polity

Responding, the Lagos state police command stated that no formal complaint has been filed regarding the alleged disappearance of the ladies who reportedly attended a house party in the Lekki area

The police have attempted to reach the social media user who posted the video on X, but efforts proved abortive

The Lagos state police command has said that no formal complaint has been filed for the six girls who reportedly went to a house party in the Lekki area of the state and were declared missing.

How the party girls went missing in Lekki, Lagos

Reports making the rounds on Friday, December 6, disclosed that a young lady released a one-minute video in which she alleged that seven women were invited to a party in the Lekki area of Lagos and that the whereabouts of six of them are currently unknown.

According to the lady, one of them managed to escape after she returned to their apartment to retrieve her forgotten wig. By the time the seventh lady returned, the car they used to pick them up had already driven off, leaving her behind.

“Six girls in Lekki have gone missing. They were invited to a private house party, and no one has heard from them. Their lines no longer go through, and their friends can’t reach them.

“Beware of people. Stop meeting new people on the island or in Lekki. They’ll use you for rituals. Many are returning to Nigeria to perform rituals, and they’ll use you. Be very careful,” the lady warned.

Police react to reports of six missing girls

Despite calls from Nigerians on social media platform X, urging the Lagos police command to investigate the matter, The Punch reported that no formal complaint has been filed at any police station in the state.

The assistant commissioner of police for Area J Command (Elemoro), which oversees police divisions in Lekki and surrounding areas, Oluyemisi Ojo, clarified that no one had filed a complaint regarding the six missing girls.

She made this disclosure on Thursday, December 5 and noted that the state police command had attempted to contact the social media user who posted the information to assist with the investigation, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

She said:

“We haven’t received any reports of such. We are taking it upon ourselves to search for the social media informant so we can get details.”

Police uncover reason for high cases of missing girls

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Police Force linked the rise in missing young women to the country’s h0okup culture, highlighting its connection to ritual killings.

Omolola Odutola, Ogun State Police PRO, revealed that about 10 young girls and women go missing daily, with many cases traced to h0okup channels and apps.

The police and Women's Affairs Commission are working together to raise awareness and support victims.

