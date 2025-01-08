A video of Verydarkman fuming over a viral video of a teacher maltreating a young boy in a school is trending

Verydarkman vowed to march to the school with a crowd if the school owners failed to explain what led to the maltreatment of the child by the school

The Lago state government has since taken action as the teacher has now been arrested as the video continues to spark reactions

Social media critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has reacted to a viral video of a teacher maltreating a young boy at school in Ikorodu, area of Lagos.

The viral clip, which was recorded by an anonymous individual and shared online, showed a teacher at a school in Ikorodu slapping and yelling at a child.

According to the reports, the teacher was seen maltreating the boy while attempting to teach him how to write numbers.

VDM blows hot over video

The social media critic expressed his displeasure at the teacher's actions and vowed to storm the school if the owners did not address the incident.

VDM, who pointed out that many children return home to their parents feeling sick, called for the teacher to be brought to book.

"To the owners and board members of CHRIST-MITOTS INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS you have 24hrs to give us the reason why one of your teacher IS ON TAPE doing this evuuul act to this poor boy," VDM wrote in a caption of the video he shared.

Lagos govt arrests teacher

In a more recent update, the Lagos State Government has arrested the teacher, Stella Nwadigo, over the viral video showing her maltreating the pupil.

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA)confirmed the teacher’s arrest, reinstating the state’s commitment to protecting children from abuse.

See a statement released by Lagos DSVA below via its X handle

Nigerians react to viral video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trail the video, read them below:

KinqKudos:

"Who dey record am? think again."

"RaphaelOladime4:

"The hitting was too hard for a 3 year old. But it's funny how people are pretending like they didn't get such treatments or worse from their teachers and/or parents while at his age, reacting surprised like it's a strange thing ."

khanofkhans11_:

"That teacher deserves to be fired."

EchoSocietal:

"And the person filming without intervening is on the same level as this lady who is mistreating this child."

your_Favxparte:

"Sadly many of us had to learn through this traumatizing pattern...I remember being flogged repeatedly because of multiplication table..."

