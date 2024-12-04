An 11-year-old pupil, Alao Idera, lost her right eye in a classroom accident at Owiwi Nursery and Primary School, Ogun State

Obada Oko, Ogun State - An 11-year-old pupil, Alao Idera, has lost her right eye following a classroom accident at Owiwi Nursery and Primary School in Obada Oko, Ogun State.

The incident involved her teacher, Adeola Adeyemo, a 400-level student of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), who was undergoing her teaching practice at the school.

Reports indicate that the tragic event occurred when Adeyemo, holding a cane in preparation for an end-of-year party, accidentally injured the pupil as she rushed toward her.

Police confirm arrest and clarify incident

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Adeyemo. Speaking on the matter, the police public relations officer, Omolola Odutola, clarified the circumstances of the accident.

“The teacher was not flogging the pupil, nor was there any misconduct by the student.

"It was a case of an unfortunate accident. The teacher was holding a cane, and when the pupil rushed toward her, the cane inadvertently pierced her right eye.

“The child was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Abeokuta, where her right eye was surgically removed. The teacher has been arrested and is currently being interrogated," Odutola said.

Teacher attempts suic!de after the incident

Odutola also revealed that the teacher attempted to take her own life after realizing the gravity of the situation.

“After learning that the pupil’s right eye had been removed, the teacher tried to commit suicLde. She was, however, quickly taken to the hospital and is now stable,” she stated.

