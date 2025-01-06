A trending video of Nigerian actor Zubby Michael's new interview has been attracting tons of attention on social media

The actor was a guest and content creator on IsbaeU's 'Curiousy Made Me Ask' show and asked about his experience entering Davido's private jet

However, his response to the show host triggered mixed reactions from Nigerian netizens after he made bold claims about the Awuke singer

Nigerian actor Zubby Michael, famous for bringing epic characters to life in his movies, was a guest on Content Creator Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi, aka IsbaeU's show, "Curiosity Made Me Ask."

For those unaware, the show attempts to ridicule the guest but with a lot of comic relief. It has gained popularity and he has invited various top-rated celebrities who have had hilarious experiences with the content creator and show host.

It was Zubby Michael's turn on the show, and as usual, Zubby Micheal had been asked a couple of questions; some resulted in IsbaeU getting beaten by the actor, and others went well. It was time for another question, and the host recounted how excited Zubby was the first time Davido gave him a private jet experience.

What Zubby said about Davido

IsbaeU had asked Zubby if Davido knew he was breaking generational curses by allowing him to be on a private jet for the first time in his life. In response, Zubby told him that Davido 'is not human', but an angel, which is why he cannot stop helping people. He added that the 'Unavailable' crooner was destined to assist the needy.

The video has now gone viral across social media pages, igniting glowing comments about the award-winning singer.

Watch the video here:

Zubby's comment about Davido spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerian netizens below:

@pplams_c:

"OBO is an god, he is not a human at all ❤️❤️🔥🔥."

@shile_gram___:

"Egede, make men taste the cake nah?🤡."

@big_shacc:

"E wear helmet make dem no break him head."

@loisodowayegmail.c:

"No be lie. He is an angel."

@nwatagwan:

"For speaking out the truth my best actor @zubbymichael my love for you have increase."

@hegnix.company:

"Love Davido abeg. I be Wizkid fan, but OBO help's break my generational curses."

@bussy_jhay:

"Isbae u nd foolish questions 5&6."

@odu_wa:

"His calmness made Isbaeu look stupid 😂."

@sim_ply_dreamer:

"You can't even roast some people."

@iam_temidayo_2:

"That’s who he is OBO ❤️❤️."

@odc_xx:

"See as bae u calm!!! Make he no misyarn chop moro 😂😂."

@heispeter_pyper:

"Lowkey everybody loves Davido 😍."

@sadikuayisatu:

"Kindness is Beautiful."

Davido rakes new feat on spotify

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Afrobeat music sensation Davido was announced to have scored a new achievement on Spotify.

According to an X page that offers insight on chats, the singer is still the only artist to occupy sports one to sixteen on Spotify Nigeria.

On seeing this disclosure, Davido quoted the tweet with a brag, sparking more reactions across the board.

