Sokoto Residents Speak on Claims of French Army's Presence in Nigeria, Details Surface
- Residents of border communities in Sokoto state have dismissed the allegations of the presence of the French army within the border area of Nigeria
- Legit.ng recalls that the ruling military junta in the Niger Republic recently accused President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria and some key officials of the APC government of conniving with the French army to attack Niger
- However, fact-finding in border communities of Tangaza and Gudu local government areas (LGAs) of Sokoto state have revealed that the allegation was a mere speculation
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters.
Sokoto, Sokoto state - Residents of border communities in Sokoto state have dismissed the allegations of the presence of the French army within the border area of the country.
As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the residents noted that Balle town and other communities maintained relations with Nigerien communities, and at no time had they sighted a French military camp.
Sokoto residents dismiss rumour of foreign security
According to The Punch on Sunday, December 29, its reporter visited the border communities and no foreign soldier was sighted in Gudu and Tangaza local government areas (LGAs) of Sokoto state.
In the same vein, a major stakeholder, Mallam Abdurahman Shehu, stated that the communities of Marake and Kudula, located about three to 35 kilometres from Niger Republic territory, had not sighted any military camps.
Another community leader, Aminu Aliyu, who is the district head of Balle in Gudu LGA, denied the allegation of a foreign military camp in his territory. The district head described the allegation by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the Niger Republic military leader, as baseless.
According to him, his people are engaged in business and agricultural activities, noting that if such a camp existed, he would have been informed.
Ribadu sends warning message to Lakurawa
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), vowed that security agencies would flush out the Lakurawa terrorist group from Nigeria.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the comptroller-general of the Customs conference in Abuja, Ribadu accused Lakurawa of daring Tinubu. According to him, ‘nobody dares President Bola Tinubu and gets away with it’.
