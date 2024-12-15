Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger Republic have made official notice to stop being members of the West African block, ECOWAS

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger Republic will officially cease to be members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) from January 29, 2025. This announcement was made by Alieu Touray, president of ECOWAS commission, during the 66th ordinary session of heads of states and governments in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

The decision comes after the three countries notified ECOWAS of their intention to withdraw from the community. The withdrawal process is expected to be completed by July 29, 2025, with a transitional period in between.

During this time, ECOWAS will keep its doors open to the three countries, and mediation efforts will continue to try to bring them back into the community. The authority has extended the mandate of President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo and President Faye of Senegal to continue their mediation efforts up to the end of the transition period.

Why Mali, Burkina Faso, Nigeria leave ECOWAS

The decision to withdraw from ECOWAS is not entirely surprising, given the recent tensions between the three countries and the community. Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have all experienced political instability and military takeovers in recent years, which has led to their suspension from ECOWAS. The community has been working to restore democracy and stability in the region, but it appears that the three countries have decided to go their separate ways.

The implications of this withdrawal are still unclear, but it is likely to have significant economic and political consequences for the region. ECOWAS has been working to promote economic integration and cooperation among its member states, and the loss of three key members could undermine these efforts. Additionally, the withdrawal could also have implications for regional security and stability, particularly given the ongoing security challenges in the Sahel region.

In response to the withdrawal, ECOWAS has directed the council of ministers to convene an extraordinary session during the second quarter of 2025 to consider and adopt separation modalities and a contingency plan covering political and economic relations between ECOWAS and the three countries. This plan will aim to mitigate the impact of the withdrawal and ensure a smooth transition for all parties involved.

