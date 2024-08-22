NIMC has launched an online Self-Service Modifications portal, allowing Nigerians to update their NIN details like name, phone number, date of birth, and address from home

The service, which includes fees for certain updates, offers a streamlined process to avoid in-person visits to NIMC offices

Users can update their details through the portal or via a shortcode, with specific documents required for each modification

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has introduced a new online Self-Service Modifications portal, allowing Nigerians to update their National Identification Number (NIN) details from the comfort of their homes.

This platform enables users to modify personal information such as their name, phone number, date of birth, and address, simplifying the process and reducing the need for in-person visits to NIMC offices.

Fees for modifications

While the service provides convenience, there are associated fees for certain updates:

Date of Birth Update: ₦16,340

Name Change: ₦1,522

Phone Number Change: ₦1,522

Address Update: ₦1,522

Prerequisites requirement

To access this service, phone number must be linked to NIN and active.

Here’s how to get started:

1. Dial *346# on mobile phone.

2. Select “NIN Modification” from the menu.

3. Enter 11-digit NIN for verification.

4. Choose the details to update (e.g., Name, Date of Birth, Address).

5. Enter the new details and confirm their accuracy.

6. Confirmation code will be received via SMS; enter it to finalise the process.

7. A confirmation message will indicate that the NIN has been successfully updated.

Note: Changing the phone number linked to NIN requires a police report, particularly if the modification is due to a lost or stolen phone.

How to update details via NIMC portal

To modify Date of Birth:

1. Log into the Portal: Start by verifying the NIN and logging in.

2. Navigate to the Dashboard: Select the date of birth modification option.

3. Make Payment: Complete the payment through Paystack.

4. Validate NPC Certificate: Enter the NPC certificate number to auto-fill the date of birth (non-editable). Incase one doesn’t have a birth certificate, perform an online birth attestation at the National Population Commission.

5. Upload Documents: Submit NPC certificate along with supporting documents.

6. Review and Submit: Check the attestation box and submit the request.

7. Receive Modification Slip: A transaction slip will be generated instantly.

8. Receive Notification: Upon approval, updated NIN slip will be sent to email or can be printed from your dashboard.

Required documents for modifications

Date of birth modification:

Digitised NPC Attestation Certificate (for those born before 1992).

Digitised NPC Birth Certificate (for those born after 1992).

Name Change:

Court affidavit.

Newspaper extract.

Marriage certificate (for marital status changes).

Another government-issued ID.

Address Update:

Utility bill.

Tenancy agreement.

Attestation letter from a community leader.

The NIMC's new portal is designed to enhance efficiency, ensuring that Nigerians can easily keep their NIN records up to date, thus avoiding issues related to outdated or incorrect information.

