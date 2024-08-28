Just In: Tinubu's Defence Chief Lands in Niger Republic, Details Emerge
- President Bola Tinubu-Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa has visited his counterpart in the Niger Republic, Gen. Mousa Barmo
- The acting director of defence information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau announced the movement of the CDS to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, August 28
- Musa's visit to the neighbouring country came after the Niger Republic withdrew from the ECOWAS
Gen. Christopher Musa, the Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) under President Bola Tinubu's government, has met with his counterpart in the Niger Republic, Gen. Mousa Barmo.
Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, the acting director of defence information, disclosed the development to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, August 28.
Why Niger left ECOWAS
Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff, General Musa, visited Niamey, Niger, and was received by the Nigerien Chief of Defence Staff. The visit follows Niger's withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) after being expelled for truncating democratic governance.
General Musa, as Chairman of the ECOWAS Committee of Defence Chiefs, had previously called for Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso to return to the regional bloc. He emphasized the importance of their return in addressing regional insecurity, particularly insurgency.
Why CDS Musa visited Niger Republic
The visit may be a step towards reconciliation and reintegration as General Musa seeks to bring the three countries back into the ECOWAS fold. Efforts are ongoing to ensure their return, with the goal of curbing insecurity in West Africa.
The return of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso to ECOWAS would be a significant development in promoting democratic governance and regional security. General Musa's visit demonstrates Nigeria's commitment to regional cooperation and stability.
The outcome of the visit is yet to be disclosed, but it marks a positive step towards resolving the diplomatic rift and addressing regional challenges.
