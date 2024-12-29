Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - The year 2024 has been marked by significant events across various spheres of Nigerians' lives; from politics to economic uncertainties, and power tussles, among others.

As the world approaches 2025, Legit.ng takes a retrospective look at major events that happened in Nigeria through the course of the year (2024).

1) Ibadan explosion

The year 2024 started on a tragic note with the Ibadan explosion on the night of Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

At least two people were killed and dozens injured when explosives stored at a private residence detonated in Oyo state. Some houses had roofs blown off and windows shattered and their owners watched from a distance as officials searched for survivors.

2) National anthem change

In May, President Bola Tinubu signed into law the bill to revert to Nigeria’s old national anthem which was introduced by a military government in 1978.

The newly re-adopted anthem, which begins "Nigeria, We Hail Thee," was written by Lillian Jean Williams in 1959 and composed by Frances Berda.

3) Kano emirate tussle

A tussle for the Kano emirate throne between Muhammadu Sanusi II and Ado Bayero ensued in 2024.

Trouble began in May when Sanusi was reinstated as Emir by Abba Kabir Yusuf, governor of Kano. Sanusi’s reinstatement followed the repeal of the law that Abdullahi Ganduje, the former governor of Kano, used to depose and exile him in 2020.

On May 23, a federal high court in Kano ordered the state government not to enforce the Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024.

Bayero returned to Kano from a trip to Ogun state and moved into a palace in Nassarawa local government area (LGA). But Governor Yusuf accused Bayero of “creating tension in the state”.

4) National grid collapses

In a year marked by recurring power disruptions, Nigeria‘s national grid has experienced at least 12 collapses, causing widespread outages across the country.

These events have raised concerns about the reliability of the nation’s energy infrastructure.

5) Simon Ekpa's detention

On November 21, 2024, a controversial separatist leader, Simon Ekpa, was detained by the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on accusations of alleged terrorist activities in Nigeria.

Finnish police said the accusations are under investigation and it involves international cooperation. The NBI also arrested four others over alleged terrorist offences.

Ekpa was remanded into custody by the District Court of Paijat-Hame on suspicion of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent. This marks his second arrest in Finland; he was previously detained in 2023 on suspicion of illegal fundraising but was released shortly after.

As of the time of this report, Ekpa is still in incarceration.

6) Tax reform controversy

A rift erupted after the federal government attempted to reform a tax system. Critics alleged that it is lopsided and unfair.

The tax reform bills received stiff opposition from northern elites under the umbrella of the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) — with the national economic council (NEC) asking Tinubu to withdraw them for further consultation.

7) Flooding in Borno

Borno state faced flooding after the collapse of the Alau Dam on September 10, 2024. Maiduguri and Jere local government areas (LGAs) were particularly affected. According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), over 70% of the residents in Maiduguri were displaced. At least 150 people died.

The United Nations (UN) refugee agency in Nigeria described it as the worst to hit the city in 30 years, reportedly affecting over one million people.

8) 'End Bad Governance' protest

The End Bad Governance protests, widely known by the hashtags #EndBadGovernance or #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria, were a series of decentralised mass protests in Nigeria that mainly occurred from August 1 to August 10, 2024, triggered by the rising cost of living in the country.

Although authorities kicked against it, protesters were defiant.

9) Minors’ detention

Dozens of alleged protesters were brought before a Nigerian court in November, as many of the defendants appeared to be malnourished following two months of detention.

Four young suspects - who were arrested during major anti-government protests in August - collapsed on the courtroom floor, writhing in pain before being removed to get medical help.

Human rights activists have criticised the justice system as at least one-third of those brought in for the initial court hearing were boys aged between 14 and 18.

Subsequently, President Tinubu ordered the release of the underage protesters following outrage.

10) Fatal stampedes

Deadly stampedes at food distribution centres in Ibadan, Anambra, and Abuja were recorded in December 2024.

Dozens of people died in stampedes during three Christmas charity events across Nigeria as families struggle amid the country's cost-of-living crisis.

