Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

French military bases in Africa in West and Central Africa are declining as African nations are taking steps to end France's military and political influence in their countries.

France had enjoyed great influence far beyond its borders through its military bases in Africa for decades.

French military bases in Africa in West and Central Africa are declining Photo credit: SEYLLOU/AFP

Source: UGC

That is, however, changing with multiple African countries either expelling the French government or ending their defense contracts with France.

In this article, Legit.ng highlighted the six African countries that have rejected France’s military presence in their countries as reported by Business Insider Africa.

Niger Republic

The military junta in the Niger Republic junta banned the French aid group Acted in 2023. The military also revoked their licenses without explanation.

The coup plotter went further by expelling France’s ambassador to the country to strain ties with France.

French authorities dismissed the junta's authority to enforce such decisions, intensifying tensions amidst political upheaval.

Chad

Chad ended its defense cooperation agreement with France 60 years after independence.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abderaman Koulamallah, described the move as a historic shift.

The decision was aimed at asserting the nation’s sovereignty and realigning with international partnerships.

Gabon

French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced the suspension of military cooperation with Gabon following the coup that kicked President Ali Bongo Ondimba from power in 2023.

Legit.ng recalls that the coup occurred shortly after the election commission declared Bongo Ondimba re-elected for a third term.

Mali

Another West African country on the list is Mali. The junta’s reluctance to set a civilian rule timeline after two military coups in 2020 and 2021 and accusations of French interference strained relations.

France withdrew its troops and the Takuba force after Mali expelled France's ambassador ending their partnership.

Burkina Faso

The French troops also exited Burkina Faso in February 2023 after the military-led government called for their departure in January.

The four-week withdrawal deadline happened after France's 4,500-strong Operation Barkhane force withdrew from Mali in August 2022.

The 400-member Operation Sabre was deployed in 2009 to fight armed groups like al-Qaeda in the region.

Senegal

This is the latest country to have rejected France’s military presence in their country.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye ordered the closure of French military bases in Senegal.

He argued that the move is connected to Senegal's sovereignty as a nation.

Faye argued that the presence of French bases contradicts Senegal’s independence and sovereignty country.

Northern leaders warn Tinubu over France military base

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that controversy trailed the United States and the French government's move to relocate their military bases from the Sahel to Nigeria.

Northern leaders have expressed serious worry over the development and sent an open letter to President Bola Tinubu.

The leaders urged President Tinubu and the leadership of the National Assembly, not to succumb to such pressure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng