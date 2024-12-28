Former Kaduna central senator, Shehu Sani, has rubbished the allegations made by Niger Republic's military ruler, General Abdulrahman Tchiani

Sani said the allegations that Nigeria is harbouring militants and attempting to establish bases in northern Nigeria are baseless

He suggested the way forward for Niger Republic and Nigeria in confronting and extinguishing the common threat of terrorism

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna central senator, Shehu Sani, said the allegations made by Niger Republic's military ruler, General Abdulrahman Tchiani are baseless.

Sani said Tchiani’s claims are “superstitious, and imaginary conspiracy theories lacking any credible evidence.”

He said it’s inconceivable that Lakurawa terrorist group will ever be harboured in Nigeria.

The civil activist stated this via X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Friday, December 27.

“The specific claim made by the President of Niger Republic about the complicity of Nigeria in the formation of the Lakurawa terrorist group is baseless. For a country whose people have suffered over a decade of kidnappings and bloodshed in the hands of terrorists and still fighting, it’s inconceivable that such a terrorist group will ever be harboured here. Niger President's claims are wild conjectures; and hollow, superstitious, and imaginary conspiracy theory lacking any credible evidence. The way forward is for Niger and Nigeria to work together in confronting and extinguishing the common threat.”

Legit.ng recalls that Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser, said he was disappointed with the allegation made by the Niger Republic's military ruler, Tchiani.

Ribadu noted that the fact that the Niger Republic was not on good terms with France did not mean that Nigeria would break its diplomatic relation with the European country.

General Tchiani accused Nigeria of harbouring militants and attempting to establish bases in northern Nigeria to prepare for an attack on Niger.

What Northerners should do about Niger Republic allegations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, reacted to the allegation made by the Niger Republic's military ruler, General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

Omokri urged northerners to reject the allegation because "Nigerian nationality is more important than ethnic identity".

He said northerners would be dealing a severe blow to Nigerian national solidarity if they allow Tchiani's false allegations to turn them against President Bola Tinubu and Malam Nuhu Ribadu

