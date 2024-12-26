Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

State House, Abuja - The federal government has strongly rejected allegations made in a viral video by the military leader of Niger Republic, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, claiming non-existent collusion between Nigeria and France to destabilise his country.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government also disclosed that Nigeria remained committed to fostering regional stability and will continue to lead efforts to address terrorism and other transnational challenges.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, revealed this in a statement on Thursday, December 26.

Idris emphasised that President Bola Tinubu, in his capacity as the Chairman of ECOWAS, has maintained an open-door policy toward re-engaging Niger despite the military coup that disrupted democratic governance in the country.

He stressed the role of Nigeria’s armed forces in curbing terrorism within the region through collaborations with the Multinational Joint Task Force.

Idris urged Niger to focus on constructive dialogue and collaboration rather than peddling baseless accusations.

The statement partly said:

“These claims exist solely in the realm of imagination, as Nigeria has never engaged in any overt or covert alliance with France—or any other country—to sponsor terrorist attacks or destabilise the Niger Republic in the wake of the undemocratic change in the leadership of that country.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), as Chairman of ECOWAS, has demonstrated exemplary leadership, keeping the doors of the sub-regional body open to re-engaging Niger Republic despite the political situation in the country. Nigeria remains committed to fostering peace, harmony, and historic diplomatic ties with Niger.”

The minister also debunked accusations that Nigeria was sabotaging Niger’s pipelines and agriculture.

Speaking further, Idris said recently that the Nigerian military launched Operation Forest Sanity III, specifically addressing the Lakurawa threat, code-named Operation Chase Lakurawa Out.

“The claims about the alleged establishment of a so-called Lakurawa terrorist headquarters in Sokoto state, purportedly orchestrated by Nigeria in collaboration with France, are baseless. Nigeria has been a regional leader in combating terrorism, dedicating significant resources and lives to ensure stability in the Lake Chad Basin and beyond.”

“How can a government actively fighting the Lakurawa menace now be accused of harbouring the same group within its borders? These accusations lack credible evidence and seem to be part of a broader attempt to deflect attention from Niger’s internal challenges,” he added.

Continuing, Idris also urged the public to disregard Tchiani’s allegations and urged him to provide credible evidence to support his claims.

The minister said:

“In conclusion, President Tchiani’s allegations are not only unfounded but also a dangerous attempt to divert attention from his administration’s shortcomings.

“Nigeria remains committed to fostering regional stability and will continue to lead efforts to address terrorism and other transnational challenges. We urge Niger to focus on constructive dialogue and collaboration rather than peddling baseless accusations.”

