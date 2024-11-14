Nigeria’s security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has warned the 'new' terror group, Lakurawa, of making the mistake of invading parts of the northwest

Ribadu vowed that the federal government would eliminate the outlawed group shortly for 'daring the president'

Largely composed of jihadists from Burkina Faso, Mali, and Chad, Lakurawa has operated silently in Sokoto state since 2018 but is now aggressively recruiting in the region

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering African conflict.

FCT, Abuja - Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), has vowed that security agencies will flush out the Lakurawa terrorist group from Nigeria.

Although the Nigerian military called them a relatively new terror group, Legit.ng’s findings showed that Lakurawa actually made periodic incursions into Sokoto since 2018.

Nigeria's national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has issued a stern warning to the 'recently emerged' terror group, Lakurawa. Photo credit: @bisifolutile

Source: Twitter

'Tinubu will defeat you', Ribadu to Lakurawa

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the comptroller-general of the Customs conference in Abuja on Wednesday, November 13, Ribadu accused Lakurawa of daring Tinubu. According to him, ‘nobody dares President Bola Tinubu and gets away with it’.

He said:

“Hundreds of bandits are killed today, everyday. Tinubu gains. You move everywhere in our own country today, free of fear; Tinubu gains. Things are changing.

"These so-called Lakurawa or whatever you call them, they are making a mistake. Nobody ever dares Tinubu and win; nobody. They have come at a wrong time. Nobody has ever defeated Tinubu, and you are going to be defeated, and we will kick you out of Nigeria.”

He added:

“This is Nigeria of 2024. And this is a Nigeria where I can assure you the critics will be quiet. One after the other, things will change in our country, and it is already changing.”

Watch the trending video below:

Read more on Lakurawa:

Northern groups commend Ribadu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Coalition of Northern Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs) commended Ribadu and the minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, for "their bold actions" against bandits and other criminal elements in Nigeria.

The coalition applauded President Tinubu's 'commitment' to restoring peace and stability in Northern Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng