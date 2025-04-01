The 2025 World Happiness Report ranked Israel, despite ongoing conflict with Hamas, as the eighth happiest country globally, surpassing the United States, which placed 24th

Finland maintained its position as the happiest nation for the eighth year, while the US's decline was linked to social isolation and political polarisation

The findings underscored resilience in challenging circumstances and highlighted the evolving factors influencing happiness worldwide

A war-torn nation in the Middle East, Israel, has surprisingly ranked higher than the United States in the World Happiness Report.

Despite being embroiled in ongoing conflict with Hamas, Israel secured the eighth position on the global list, which assesses quality of life across 147 countries.

Israel Ranked ‘Happier’ Than United States on Global Happiness Report Despite Being War-Torn Country

Meanwhile, the United States dropped to 24th place, its lowest ranking in the report’s history.

Finland maintained top spot as happiest nation

The annual report, published on the International Day of Happiness by Gallup, the United Nations, and the University of Oxford, once again named Finland the happiest country for the eighth consecutive year.

Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden followed closely in the rankings, while Israel’s position raised eyebrows due to the continued instability in the region.

Impact of conflict and ceasefire on Israel

Israel’s elevated position came even as it faced heightened tensions with Hamas.

The conflict, which began in October 2023, saw Israel responding to militant attacks with airstrikes in Gaza, despite a January ceasefire agreement.

Both sides accused each other of violating the terms, with Israel defending its actions as pre-emptive measures to prevent terror activities.

Decline in US happiness linked to social factors

The report noted several reasons behind the United States’ decline in happiness rankings.

A significant factor was the growing trend of Americans dining alone, with research showing a 53% increase in solitary meals over the past two decades.

Additionally, rising political polarisation and anti-system sentiments among voters contributed to declining levels of happiness and trust across the nation.

About Israel

Israel, located in the Middle East, is a nation known for its historical, cultural, and religious significance. Established in 1948, it serves as the homeland for Jewish people while also being home to diverse communities, including Arabs, Christians, and Druze.

Israel is renowned for its technological innovations and robust economy, particularly in agriculture, cybersecurity, and medical advancements.

Despite ongoing conflicts with neighbouring territories, including the Gaza Strip, it remains a global hub for pilgrimage and tourism due to sites like Jerusalem's Old City and the Dead Sea. Israel’s vibrant culture, democracy, and resilience have shaped its unique position on the world stage.

ICC seeks arrest warrants against Netanyahu

Legit.ng earlier reported the International Criminal Court (ICC) intends to issue arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

As reported by CNN on Monday, May 20 the warrant against Netanyahu hinges on alleged crimes against humanity for Israel’s conduct in the Gaza war.

Warrants will also be issued for Sinwar and other Hamas leaders: Ismail Haniyeh, and Mohammed Deif al-Masri, over the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel.

