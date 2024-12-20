A mother, Idayat Abubakar, has shared her first-hand experience as the funfair in Ibadan has claimed 35 lives and left many others injured

She recalled that attendees travelled from as far as Ogbomosho and Osun state and had camped inside the school a day before the event, eagerly awaiting the funfair but were hit by the unexpected

Abubakar noted that when things took a devastating turn, many attendees were injured and some fainted, while others struggled to find their children as event organizers could not manage the crowd

Idayat Abubakar, a witness who attended the children’s funfair held at Islamic High School, Orita Bashorun, Ibadan, which turned tragic, has given her account of what really happened.

Legit.ng reported that the funfair, meant for 5,000 attendees, turned into a nightmare following the stampede, which has claimed the lives of 35 minors.

The event, organized by Naomi Silekunola, ex-wife of Ooni of Ife, was widely promoted, especially on Agidigbo FM, which is known as the most-listened-to station in Ibadan.

Witness recalls horrifying stampede at Ibadan funfair

But speaking with The Cable, Idayat Abubakar, a witness, disclosed that people travelled from as far as Ogbomosho, Iseyin, and Osun state on Tuesday, December 17, a day before the event was meant to commence, and camped inside the school.

She was accompanied by her sister, whom she invited, to spend the night at her place so they could arrive at the venue early enough.

Abubakar noted that she had gone to the place on Tuesday evening and interacted with the attendees who were in a merry mood, excited about meeting the ex-queen and enjoying the event.

However, when things took a devastating turn, she noted that Oriyomi Hazmat, CEO of Agidigbo FM, could not longer handle the crowd as the due to sufficient security.

Abubakar said:

“Immediately he got to the scene, people started hailing him. When he saw the crowd, he put his hand on his head. They had to smuggle him inside. While opening the gate for him, people rushed in and started falling on themselves. There was no security, no police.

Abubakar added:

“My younger sister got injured; she was stepped on with her baby. Till now, she has not recovered.

“That was when I started hearing different things. We started seeing casualties; people fainted, lost their phones and belongings, and people fell on their children.”

“Oriyomi started pushing people to leave the road; some were jumping the fence. When I entered, I fainted. People were beating my chest and pouring water to revive me. Little children also fainted, and people were looking for their kids.”

Legit.ng reported that the Oyo state police confirmed that 35 minors have died, with seven suspects arrested for their roles in the disaster.

Ibadan tragedy: Agidigbo FM chairman hospitalised

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that on Thursday, December 19, sources revealed that the chairman of Agidigbo FM, Oriyomi Hamzat, is unconscious and hospitalised in Ibadan after the devastating funfair incident.

Oriyomi Hamzat reportedly played a key role in promoting the funfair but the outcome reportedly overwhelmed him, leading to his current condition.

